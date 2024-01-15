en English
Crime

Inquest into Reading Terror Attack Begins: A Deep Dive into Administrative Lapses and Missed Warnings

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Inquest into Reading Terror Attack Begins: A Deep Dive into Administrative Lapses and Missed Warnings

On this day, January 15, 2024, the inquest into the tragic Reading terror attack of June 20, 2020, where three men lost their lives, officially begins. The victims, James Furlong, David Wails, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, were brutally murdered in Forbury Gardens by Khairi Saadallah, a Libyan refugee. A school head of history and government, a scientist, and a US citizen working for a pharmaceutical company were the unfortunate victims of this horrific event. Three other men were gravely injured during the attack.

Unveiling the Attacker’s Profile

Saadallah, the man behind this horrendous act, had a past marred by mental health issues and criminal convictions. He had been released from prison shortly before committing the attack. As he proceeded with the stabbings, he shouted a religious exclamation, a chilling detail that adds another layer to the complexity of this case. He was later sentenced to a whole life term in January 2021.

The Inquest’s Core Focus

The inquest aims to dissect Saadallah’s actions and circumstances leading up to the attack. This includes a thorough examination of how he was managed while in prison and on probation, his mental health condition, and the assessment of his risk of terrorism before the attack. An important aspect of the inquest is the probe into the decision not to deport Saadallah, a point of contention that has raised several questions.

Unraveling Administrative Miscommunication

A pre-inquest hearing revealed that a misunderstanding between the Home Office and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) may have led to dropped charges against Saadallah weeks before the attack. The Home Office had planned to deport him, but could not due to ongoing charges and conditions in Libya. This lapse in communication might have inadvertently contributed to the delay in Saadallah’s deportation, providing him with the opportunity to commit the attack.

The victims’ families have called for a ‘full and fearless’ investigation, which is expected to last six weeks and conclude on February 23, 2024. A memorial has been unveiled as a tribute to the men who lost their lives in this devastating attack. Each detail of this case serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance, effective communication, and robust security measures in our society.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

