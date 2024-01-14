en English
Crime

Inmates Take Legal Action Against X Corp. Over Human Rights Abuses

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
In a wave of lawsuits shaking the foundations of private detention management, inmates have risen to challenge X Corp., a corporation with a stake in the administration of detention facilities. The legal actions lodged by these inmates serve as an outcry against the inhumane treatment they endured while under the corporation’s custody.

Unveiling a Dark Reality

Reports of gross human rights violations, ranging from physical assault to psychological trauma, have surfaced. A poignant case is that of a transgender woman, Ali Miles, who is suing the City of New York for $22 million. Miles alleges she was wrongfully placed in a male detention center, where she suffered assaults and harassment. She contends that she endured sexual victimization, physical attacks, and even permanent blindness due to a chemical assault, despite her repeated pleas for help.

Seeking Justice for the Deceased

Not all victims of these alleged atrocities are alive to tell their stories. Two inmates who died in Alabama prisons had their bodies returned to their families in a state of severe decomposition, with vital internal organs missing. The families suspect malfeasance and have filed lawsuits against the Alabama Department of Corrections and the University of Alabama system.

Systemic Neglect and Indifference

Another lawsuit has been filed against San Diego County and the Sheriff’s Department by the son of Vianna Granillo, an inmate at the Las Colinas Detention Center for Women. The lawsuit claims that Granillo was denied necessary medical treatment and CPR, leading to her demise. This case echoes a similar incident at the same facility in 2019, where another inmate died due to alleged medical negligence. In a separate case, Fernando Martinez Jr. died in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, reportedly due to neglect and medical malpractice. The lawsuit alleges that Martinez was denied proper medical and mental health care, leading to his death.

The series of legal actions have cast a spotlight on the conditions in private detention centers, triggering discussions about the ethical implications of privatizing the prison system. The inmates’ pursuit of justice and compensation is a step towards rehabilitation and acknowledgment of their suffering, as well as a call for systemic change to prevent such atrocities in the future.

Crime Human Rights
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

