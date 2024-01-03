Inmate Paul Newberry, Serving Life Sentence, Charged with Another Murder Inside Prison

In a shocking incident inside the Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington, Paul Newberry, an inmate serving a life sentence without parole, has been charged with the murder of fellow prisoner, Timothy Alvarez. Newberry, originally from McAlester, confessed to the crime, marking a disturbing chapter in the history of the correctional facility.

The Unforeseen Murder

According to investigators, Newberry meticulously planned to kill every individual in his pod. However, he ultimately targeted Alvarez, an inmate with whom he had never previously interacted. The murder weapon was a ‘shank,’ a crude, homemade knife, which was found lodged in Alvarez’s neck. Newberry’s actions were driven by his dissatisfaction with his current unit placement within the prison and his desire to be transferred to another.

A History of Violence

Paul Newberry is no stranger to crime. He was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of Charley Kirk, a rancher from the Keys, committed in 2015. His recent charge of first-degree murder further underscores his violent tendencies and his disregard for human life. After brutally assaulting Alvarez, Newberry calmly confessed his crime to a nurse, still smeared in the victim’s blood.

Legal Proceedings and Implications

Cleveland County District Attorney has subsequently charged Newberry with murder following his confession. Jack Thorp, District Attorney for Cherokee County, expressed his deep concern over the incident. He emphasized the unusual nature of such crimes among incarcerated individuals, and the persistent danger posed by certain prisoners who continue to harm others, even within the confines of a prison. Newberry has openly admitted his willingness to kill anyone sharing a cell with him, further advocating for his placement in solitary confinement.