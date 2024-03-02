Inmate Jevonte L. Green Found Dead at USP Hazelton Amidst Scrutiny Over Facility Practices

Early Saturday morning at United States Penitentiary (USP) Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, inmate Jevonte L. Green was discovered unresponsive and was later pronounced dead, sparking further investigation into the facility already under scrutiny for alleged misconduct and security issues. Serving a 65-month sentence for firearms and drug-related offenses, Green's sudden death has drawn attention to ongoing concerns regarding inmate safety and facility management practices.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

According to a press release from the Bureau of Prisons, it was approximately 12:15 a.m. when Green was found unresponsive by facility employees. Immediate lifesaving attempts were made as emergency medical services were promptly contacted. Despite these efforts, Green was pronounced dead by the arriving EMS team. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified, marking the seriousness of the incident, especially given the facility's recent negative attention following whistleblower allegations and other inmate deaths.

Background and Context

Green had been in custody at USP Hazelton since February 6, 2024, after being convicted in the Eastern District of Tennessee. His convictions included felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The death of Green adds to a growing list of concerns at USP Hazelton, highlighted by a whistleblower in September 2023 alleging staff complicity in covering up abuse and escapes, and a report released in February evaluating issues surrounding inmate deaths within Federal Bureau of Prisons institutions. This is not the first incident of its kind, with another inmate, Kenneth Harrington, having met a similar fate in late January.

Implications and Ongoing Investigations

The death of Jevonte L. Green raises significant questions about the conditions and operational protocols at USP Hazelton. With the FBI now involved, there is a clear indication that the circumstances surrounding Green's death, and potentially others, will be thoroughly investigated. This incident may act as a catalyst for broader reforms within the Federal Bureau of Prisons, especially concerning the management and safety protocols in place to protect inmates. The scrutiny of USP Hazelton underscores a critical need for transparency and accountability within correctional facilities, ensuring such tragedies are prevented in the future.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on uncovering the truth behind Green's death and addressing the systemic issues within USP Hazelton that may have contributed to this and other similar incidents. The community, along with Green's family and friends, await answers, hoping for justice and meaningful change within the prison system.