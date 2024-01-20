Inmate Found Dead After Medical Emergency at Mecklenburg County Jail

In a somber event unfolding in the early hours, inmate George Wesley Benfield was found dead in his cell at Mecklenburg County jail. The 43-year-old man, arrested on charges of parole violation and vehicle theft, was discovered unresponsive in his housing unit at approximately 3:09 a.m. on Saturday, mere hours after being processed and transferred to the detention center.

Efforts to Save Life Prove Futile

The immediate response from the Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC couldn't revive Benfield. Despite their persistent efforts to perform life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at Atrium Main shortly after 4 a.m. This shocking incident has left the local community and authorities grappling with questions and a profound sense of loss.

Investigations Underway

Unraveling the circumstances of Benfield's in-custody death, the State Bureau of Investigation has been roped in to conduct a thorough probe. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is also leading an internal review. The county medical examiner's task lies in determining the actual cause of death, a crucial element in this grim narrative.

A Tough Announcement

The duty of delivering such grave news fell upon Sheriff McFadden, who expressed his heartfelt condolences to Benfield's family. Addressing the media, he acknowledged the difficulty of announcing such news, underlining the human element in law enforcement and the profound impact of such incidents on the officers and the community.