Inmate Charged for Concealing Synthetic Marijuana in Prosthetic Leg

Gregorio Chevere, a 39-year-old inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden, has been charged with first-degree possession of dangerous contraband in prison. The charge comes after correction officers discovered synthetic marijuana concealed within his prosthetic leg during a routine search of the jail’s Gulf Housing area.

The Discovery: Hidden Contraband

The Sheriff’s Office reported that during the search, officers unearthed a piece of paper bearing a green, leafy substance. Suspected to be K2 spice, an infamous synthetic marijuana, this discovery was concealed within Chevere’s prosthetic leg — a hiding place that may have been seen as unlikely to arouse suspicion.

Investigation and Charges

The discovery of the contraband led to the involvement of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit. Following a brief yet comprehensive investigation of the circumstances, they charged Chevere with a class D felony. As such, Chevere now faces serious legal consequences for his alleged possession of the illicit substance.

Continued Custody

Despite the charge, Chevere remains in custody at the correctional facility, awaiting his arraignment. The implications of this charge for his future are yet to be determined. However, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle against the infiltration of illicit substances into our prison systems, and the lengths to which individuals will go to smuggle such substances.