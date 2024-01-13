en English
Crime

Inmate Assaults Warden at HMP Frankland: A Terror Attack?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:09 pm EST
Inmate Assaults Warden at HMP Frankland: A Terror Attack?

Amid the foreboding walls of HMP Frankland, a chilling incident unfolded that has grabbed national attention. Known as ‘Monster Mansion’ due to its infamous inmates, the County Durham prison became the scene of a brutal attack on one of its wardens. The assailant, believed to be a Muslim convert, stabbed the officer multiple times, including in the neck, with an improvised weapon or ‘shank’. During the assault, the inmate reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar,’ an Arabic phrase meaning ‘God is Greatest.’ A second guard was punched in the face in the ensuing chaos. The officers were hospitalized, with one suffering non-life-threatening injuries while the other was discharged after treatment.

A Lockdown and Its Implications

Following the incident, the prison, which houses 850 inmates, underwent a lockdown to allow a comprehensive search. The swift action led to the quick subduing of the attacker, but the event raised a flurry of questions. Was this a premeditated attack? Could it be classified as a terrorist attack? These are questions that the ongoing police investigation aims to answer.

HMP Frankland: A Breeding Ground for Extremism?

HMP Frankland is notorious for housing a number of high-profile criminals, including murderers, rapists, and terrorists. The prison also contains a wing for Islamist inmates. There have been claims of prisoners converting to Islam under pressure from Muslim gangs within the facility. If such allegations hold water, they could point to a worrying trend of radicalization within the prison system.

Zero Tolerance for Violence

The Prison Service, while refraining from commenting on the incident due to the ongoing investigation, emphasized that violence against prison staff is unacceptable. Offenders, they assure, would face severe consequences. As the nation waits for the findings of the investigation, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers prison officers face in the line of duty, even within the confines of a high-security prison like HMP Frankland.

Crime Terrorism United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Prison Warden at 'Monster Mansion' Stabbed in Pre-Planned Attack
