en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Inmate and Officer’s Illicit Affair Uncovered at HMP Birmingham: A Case of Professional Misconduct

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Inmate and Officer’s Illicit Affair Uncovered at HMP Birmingham: A Case of Professional Misconduct

In an unsettling revelation at HMP Birmingham, a female prison officer, Shania Begum, has been found guilty of misconduct in a public office for engaging in a sexual relationship with inmate Joshua Mullings. The clandestine relationship, involving flirtation, heavy petting, and full sexual intercourse, was exposed through a secret surveillance operation. Begum’s actions have provoked a wave of concern about the integrity of the prison system and the wellbeing of its staff and inmates.

Captured on Camera: The Corrosive Effect on the System

Following suspicions from prison management, a hidden camera was installed in a store cupboard where Begum and Mullings were frequently meeting. The footage revealed startling instances of the officer ignoring her work radio during intimate encounters with Mullings. The corrosive effect of this misconduct on the prison system has been profound, undermining the confidence in and stability of the institution.

Behind the Misconduct: Personal Pressures and Exploitation

Begum’s defence presented a picture of a woman under pressure from an impending arranged marriage, leading to her seeking solace in a relationship with an inmate. Begum’s sense of feeling ‘cherished’ by Mullings, an exploitative situation, highlights the complex intersection of personal pressures and professional conduct within the correctional facility environment.

Increasing Concerns: The Rise in Inappropriate Relationships

The incident with Begum and Mullings is not an isolated case. Statistics reveal a record high in prison officers being caught in affairs with inmates, with 36 warders dismissed since 2019. The concern lies not only in the frequency of such incidents, but also in the potential for inmates to manipulate vulnerable officers into smuggling contraband goods. This case underscores the urgency for strong protocols and support systems to prevent similar incidents in the future.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Cornwall Police Incidents Lead to Arrests; Major Crackdown in Torquay
In two separate incidents in Cornwall, police encounters have led to arrests and charges. The first incident involved a 51-year-old man named Michel Piette, who has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and breaching his probation that required him to keep the peace. The alleged assault took place on January 6,
Cornwall Police Incidents Lead to Arrests; Major Crackdown in Torquay
Christmas Eve RTA Bus Theft Leads to Arrest in Solon, Ohio
5 mins ago
Christmas Eve RTA Bus Theft Leads to Arrest in Solon, Ohio
Maryland Special Education Teacher Faces Child Abuse Charges
6 mins ago
Maryland Special Education Teacher Faces Child Abuse Charges
Tragic End for 20-Year-Old in Zion: Gunshots Echo in the Night
3 mins ago
Tragic End for 20-Year-Old in Zion: Gunshots Echo in the Night
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges Amid Election Heat
3 mins ago
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges Amid Election Heat
Real-life 'Fawlty Towers' Hotel: A Hotbed of Illicit Activities, Reveals Show's Floor Manager
4 mins ago
Real-life 'Fawlty Towers' Hotel: A Hotbed of Illicit Activities, Reveals Show's Floor Manager
Latest Headlines
World News
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
1 min
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
2 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
2 mins
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
3 mins
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
3 mins
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
3 mins
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
3 mins
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
3 mins
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
4 mins
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
55 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app