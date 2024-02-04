Inmate Airlifted to Hospital Following Fight at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

An incident at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) has once again highlighted the issue of violence within prison walls. On Saturday, February 3, a physical altercation left an inmate so severely injured that he had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

Altercation Details

The fight broke out just before 8 p.m., and the prison staff, under the employ of CoreCivic, were quick to intervene. The medical team at TTCC, after providing initial first aid, determined that the injuries sustained by the inmate were beyond their capacity to treat. Emergency medical services were consequently called to the scene.

Emergency Response and Aftermath

Upon their assessment, the medical team made the call to airlift the inmate to a hospital where he could receive the necessary extensive care. CoreCivic confirmed that, other than the inmate in question, no other inmates were harmed during the incident. The Tennessee Department of Correction has been duly informed of the altercation.

Pattern of Violence at TTCC

This incident is not isolated. It follows closely on the heels of another fight at TTCC, which had resulted in injuries to two inmates. Over the past month, at least five inmates have been stabbed on different days, necessitating medical helicopters on all occasions. These incidents have put the spotlight on the rising tide of violence within the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility, sparking concerns about inmate safety and prison management.

While no facility staff members have been injured in these altercations, the incidents are currently under investigation. The troubling frequency of these violent occurrences calls for immediate attention and action to prevent further harm and ensure the safety of all inmates within the facility.