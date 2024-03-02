Ingenious 'Glue Ladies' Gang Targets Seniors at ATMs in Manila, Police Warn

In a concerning turn of events, Manila's elderly population is falling prey to an adept criminal gang, known colloquially as the 'Glue Ladies'. This group, primarily comprised of women, has devised a method to swindle senior citizens during their cash withdrawal transactions at automated teller machines (ATMs). The scheme involves the use of a thin ruler coated with glue, inserted into the cash dispenser slot to trap outgoing cash, only to be retrieved by the gang members once the unsuspecting victim leaves, assuming a mechanical failure.

Advertisment

Elaborate Scheme Unveiled

The Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (SOSIA) of the Philippine National Police has recently shed light on the sophisticated methods employed by the Glue Ladies. Apart from the glue-coated ruler tactic, these criminals also apply adhesive to ATM command keypads and card slots, thereby ensnaring the card or disrupting the transaction. This modus operandi is designed to confuse the victim, compelling them to seek help, which the perpetrator readily offers under the guise of a helpful bystander or even a bank employee. SOSIA chief Col. Marlou Roy Alzate highlighted another devious strategy where the criminals, pretending to assist in deposit transactions, switch the victim's money with similar-looking envelopes, making off with the funds unnoticed.

Authorities Respond with Public Awareness

Advertisment

In response to the rising incidents involving the Glue Ladies, Col. Alzate has issued directives to private security service providers and bank security personnel to ramp up information dissemination efforts. The aim is to arm the public, especially the elderly, with the knowledge and vigilance needed to thwart these swindlers. The police are also leveraging media outlets and social platforms to spread awareness about these fraudulent tactics, urging citizens to exercise utmost caution during ATM transactions and to be wary of strangers offering unsolicited help.

Community's Role in Combating Crime

The effectiveness of the police and security agencies' efforts to combat the Glue Ladies' scam hinges on the active participation of the community. By fostering an environment of mutual assistance and information sharing among bank customers and the general public, the likelihood of these criminals succeeding in their deceitful endeavors can be significantly reduced. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the evolving nature of crime in the digital age and the continuous need for vigilance and education among all members of society, particularly the vulnerable elderly population.

The revelation of the Glue Ladies' scam in Manila underscores the importance of community awareness and the critical role of timely information dissemination in preventing crime. As authorities and the public join forces in a concerted effort to protect the vulnerable, it is hoped that such fraudulent activities will be curtailed, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in the digital banking era.