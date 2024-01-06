en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Influencer Andrew Tate Accused of Violence in New Documentary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:49 am EST
Influencer Andrew Tate Accused of Violence in New Documentary

A dark narrative unfolds as Evie Smith, a London-based marketing executive, alleges that Andrew Tate, a notorious social media influencer, choked her until she lost consciousness during an intimate encounter in 2014, and subsequently threatened her life. This chilling revelation is part of a newly released Channel 4 documentary, ‘I Am Andrew Tate’, which delves into Tate’s meteoric rise and subsequent downfall.

A History of Alleged Violence

Smith, who was then a 20-year-old student, was introduced to Tate during his stint as a nightclub doorman. Now, a decade later, she is spearheading a group of British women who plan to file a lawsuit against Tate, seeking civil damages for the sexual violence they allege to have suffered at his hands between 2013 and 2016. The women maintain that their encounters with Tate were non-consensual, a claim vehemently denied by both Tate and his brother, Tristan, who insist that all their relationships were consensual.

Arrests and Allegations

In a turn of events that shocked many, the Tate brothers were arrested in Romania in December 2022 on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang. They were later released pending further investigation. The brothers strongly refute these allegations. Andrew Tate, notorious for his unabashedly misogynistic views, awaits trial.

Breaking the Silence

Armed with a resolve to educate others on the importance of consent, Smith has decided to share her harrowing experience. She hopes that her story will inspire more victims to break their silence and seek justice. The allegations against Tate have sparked a renewed debate about the influence and responsibility of social media personalities, and the potential harm they can inflict.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Stateless Man Arrested for Drug Possession in Kuwait Suburb
On a routine day in Al-Qasr, a suburb of Kuwait City, an ordinary traffic violation check took an unexpected turn. A man, presumed to be stateless or Bedoun, was apprehended for possessing and consuming drugs after the General Traffic Department officers noted his irregular behavior. Dramatic Turn of Events The incident began as a simple
Stateless Man Arrested for Drug Possession in Kuwait Suburb
Nigeria's Security Crisis Deepens: 17 Dead, 58 Kidnapped in Kaduna State
19 mins ago
Nigeria's Security Crisis Deepens: 17 Dead, 58 Kidnapped in Kaduna State
Police Confrontation with Robbers Leads to Fatal Shooting in Kingston
26 mins ago
Police Confrontation with Robbers Leads to Fatal Shooting in Kingston
Northwich Resident Disqualified from Driving for Drug-Driving and Cannabis Possession
18 mins ago
Northwich Resident Disqualified from Driving for Drug-Driving and Cannabis Possession
Former Gambia Interior Minister Faces Trial in Switzerland
19 mins ago
Former Gambia Interior Minister Faces Trial in Switzerland
BBC Investigation Unmasks Alleged Atrocities by Late Church Founder TB Joshua
19 mins ago
BBC Investigation Unmasks Alleged Atrocities by Late Church Founder TB Joshua
Latest Headlines
World News
Police Break Up Demonstrators at Knesset Entrance Calling for Immediate Elections
2 mins
Police Break Up Demonstrators at Knesset Entrance Calling for Immediate Elections
Ayodhya Temple Inauguration: A Revered Symbol or Painful Reminder?
2 mins
Ayodhya Temple Inauguration: A Revered Symbol or Painful Reminder?
Tony Mowbray Steps in as Birmingham City's New Manager, Promises Revival
3 mins
Tony Mowbray Steps in as Birmingham City's New Manager, Promises Revival
Exploring Wayne LaPierre's Influence on American Gun Culture
4 mins
Exploring Wayne LaPierre's Influence on American Gun Culture
South Africa Takes Israel to Court: A Historical Struggle for Justice
7 mins
South Africa Takes Israel to Court: A Historical Struggle for Justice
Dan Whelan: The Irishman Making Waves in the NFL
8 mins
Dan Whelan: The Irishman Making Waves in the NFL
Imperial College and NTU Spearhead $20 Million Initiative for Medical Device Cybersecurity
9 mins
Imperial College and NTU Spearhead $20 Million Initiative for Medical Device Cybersecurity
Rugby's Parochialism: A Barrier to Diversity in Decision-Making?
9 mins
Rugby's Parochialism: A Barrier to Diversity in Decision-Making?
Peter Obi Advocates for Leaders' Investment in Critical Areas for People's Welfare
9 mins
Peter Obi Advocates for Leaders' Investment in Critical Areas for People's Welfare
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
1 hour
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
1 hour
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
3 hours
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
5 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
5 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
8 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
8 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
8 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
8 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app