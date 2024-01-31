Infant Ingests Cocaine: Two Arrested for Child Endangerment and Drug Possession

In a disturbing incident that has shocked Bergen County, two individuals, Raymond Sylvester, 56, and Leshawnda Nixon, 23, have been arrested and charged with child endangerment and drug possession. The arrests ensued after an infant was found to have ingested cocaine, leading to a severe medical crisis.

Unsettling Discovery

The saga began on Monday when the Bergenfield police responded to a call concerning an infant undergoing a serious medical episode. The child was rushed to the hospital where medical professionals made the distressing discovery of cocaine present in the infant's system.

Investigation and Arrests

An immediate investigation was launched into the incident, and by Tuesday, authorities had apprehended Sylvester and Nixon. Sylvester, a Bergenfield resident employed as a physical therapist, and Nixon, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, are now facing severe legal consequences. They have been slapped with a second-degree charge for endangering the welfare of a child and a third-degree charge for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Legal Proceedings

Both Sylvester and Nixon are presently lodged at the Bergen County Jail as they await their first court appearance. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests on Wednesday, refraining from immediately responding to further inquiries about the case. As the legal proceedings unfold, this shocking case is a stark reminder of the grave risks posed by drug possession and misuse, particularly in the presence of vulnerable children.