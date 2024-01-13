en English
Crime

Indore Man Sets Self on Fire Over Marital Dispute, Tragedy Captured on CCTV

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Indore Man Sets Self on Fire Over Marital Dispute, Tragedy Captured on CCTV

In a harrowing incident in Indore, a 35-year-old man, Sunil Lohani, paid the ultimate price of life, succumbing to his injuries after setting himself ablaze. The incident, which transpired last week, stems from a marital dispute, with Lohani accusing his wife of contracting a fifth marriage, a claim that is currently under police investigation.

A Marital Dispute Ends in Tragedy

Lohani, who was himself the fourth husband of the woman, had tied the knot with her back in 2018. However, their marital bliss was short-lived. The relationship deteriorated over time, leading the woman to return to her parent’s home. Adding to the mix, a court case for dowry harassment, filed by Lohani’s wife, was hanging over his head, possibly a contributing factor to his drastic decision.

Self-Immolation Captured on CCTV

Prior to his self-immolation, Lohani shot and circulated a video on social media. The video contained what appeared to be a suicide note, highlighting his distress over his wife’s alleged fifth marriage. The grim moment when Lohani set himself on fire was captured on CCTV in the Juni area of Indore. The police are currently probing the validity of the fifth marriage allegation.

Other Unrelated Incidents

While this tragic incident has shocked the community, it is not the only crime story of note. In Muzaffarnagar, a minor girl was abducted and gang-raped, leading to two arrests. Meanwhile, in Jodhpur, a cancer patient died after a hospital’s oxygen supply was interrupted due to a power cut, sparking an investigation.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

