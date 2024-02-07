Indore Man Sentenced to Life for Murdering Wife and Burning Body During COVID-19 Outbreak

In a chilling instance of domestic violence, a 52-year-old man from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has been handed a life sentence for the brutal murder of his wife and subsequent destruction of evidence. Dilip alias Bhartendu Singh was found guilty of asphyxiating his wife, 37-year-old Sanju Kunwar, and then attempting to erase his crime by cremating her body during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.

Advertisment

A Pre-dawn Cremation to Mask a Murder

The horrifying incident unfolded on August 4, 2020, when Singh, in an act of cold-blooded premeditation, strangled his wife with a rope. In a bid to evade the law, he transported her body to their village crematorium in the early hours of the next morning, carrying out the cremation with only five relatives present. He then attempted to cloak his heinous act by asserting that his wife had committed suicide.

Marital Discord and Murder

Advertisment

The couple, who were reportedly embroiled in frequent disputes, primarily over the significant age difference between them, presented a picture of marital discord. It is believed that Kunwar was unhappy in her marriage and had expressed a desire not to live with Singh.

Justice Served Amidst a Pandemic

The case against Singh was bolstered by the testimony of 20 witnesses. Spearheaded by the Special public prosecutor Shivnath Singh Mavai, the relentless pursuit for justice led to Singh's conviction. The court proceedings, carried out amidst the chaos of a global pandemic, led to a just outcome, sentencing Singh to a lifetime behind bars for his abhorrent crime.