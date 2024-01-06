Indonesian Artist Saipul Jamil’s Shock as Assistant Tests Positive for Drugs

Indonesian artist Saipul Jamil faced an unexpected twist in his life, when his trusted assistant, Steven, tested positive for drugs. The artist revealed his surprise and disappointment at a press conference held at Tambora Police Station in West Jakarta.

Unaware of Assistant’s Drug Use

Renowned for his honesty and good behavior, Steven’s revelation came as a shock to Saipul. The artist recounted his disbelief, emphasizing his previously unblemished view of Steven. He described his assistant as a sincere person who never let him down in his work.

Arrest and Investigations

Saipul Jamil and his assistant were arrested by the Tambora Police. A video of the arrest surfaced on social media, capturing Saipul Jamil resisting and surrounded by onlookers, including a police officer. The police are still investigating Saipul’s involvement in the drug case. Both Saipul and Steven underwent urine tests, with the latter testing positive for drug use. Saipul, however, tested negative.

Lessons Learned

Reflecting on the situation, Saipul acknowledged the necessity of being more discerning when choosing personal assistants and friends. He sees this incident as a lesson and aims to take more precautions in his selection process to avoid similar occurrences in the future.