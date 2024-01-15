Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger: A Spotlight on Airline Safety and No-Fly Policies

In a recent incident that has captured public attention, a pilot of Indigo, a popular Indian airline, was assaulted by a passenger during an announcement about a flight delay at Delhi’s bustling airport. The assault, which was recorded and subsequently went viral, has triggered a wave of discussions on the safety protocols in airlines and the behavior of passengers.

A Delayed Flight and a Heated Confrontation

The incident took place when the flight was delayed due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions at the airport. As the pilot was announcing the delay, a passenger identified as Sahil Katariya, reportedly assaulted the co-pilot, Anup Kumar. The confrontation escalated as the impatient passenger threatened to open the plane door if the flight did not depart soon. The delay, which lasted over 10 hours, resulted in chaotic scenes at the airport and led to the diversion of several flights.

Legal Actions and Investigation

Following the assault, Indigo lodged a formal complaint against the passenger. The Delhi police registered a case under FIR no 32/24 u/s 323/341/290 IPC and 22 aircraft rules. The aviation security agency initiated a probe into the incident, assuring that appropriate legal action would be taken.

Unruly Behavior and the No-Fly List

The incident has sparked discussions about the No-Fly list policies and the procedures followed by airlines when dealing with unruly passengers. According to government rules implemented in 2017, if a passenger’s behavior is deemed unruly, the pilot must file a complaint. An internal panel is then tasked with investigating the incident and deciding on the duration the offender can be barred from flying. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges airline staff face in managing conflicts and maintaining safety and decorum aboard aircraft.