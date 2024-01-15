en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger: A Spotlight on Airline Safety and No-Fly Policies

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger: A Spotlight on Airline Safety and No-Fly Policies

In a recent incident that has captured public attention, a pilot of Indigo, a popular Indian airline, was assaulted by a passenger during an announcement about a flight delay at Delhi’s bustling airport. The assault, which was recorded and subsequently went viral, has triggered a wave of discussions on the safety protocols in airlines and the behavior of passengers.

A Delayed Flight and a Heated Confrontation

The incident took place when the flight was delayed due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions at the airport. As the pilot was announcing the delay, a passenger identified as Sahil Katariya, reportedly assaulted the co-pilot, Anup Kumar. The confrontation escalated as the impatient passenger threatened to open the plane door if the flight did not depart soon. The delay, which lasted over 10 hours, resulted in chaotic scenes at the airport and led to the diversion of several flights.

Legal Actions and Investigation

Following the assault, Indigo lodged a formal complaint against the passenger. The Delhi police registered a case under FIR no 32/24 u/s 323/341/290 IPC and 22 aircraft rules. The aviation security agency initiated a probe into the incident, assuring that appropriate legal action would be taken.

Unruly Behavior and the No-Fly List

The incident has sparked discussions about the No-Fly list policies and the procedures followed by airlines when dealing with unruly passengers. According to government rules implemented in 2017, if a passenger’s behavior is deemed unruly, the pilot must file a complaint. An internal panel is then tasked with investigating the incident and deciding on the duration the offender can be barred from flying. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges airline staff face in managing conflicts and maintaining safety and decorum aboard aircraft.

0
Aviation Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
9 mins ago
Unruly Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant, Forces American Airlines Flight Diversion
On an otherwise routine American Airlines flight, turbulence of a different kind struck when a man assaulted a flight attendant, causing the flight to be diverted to Amarillo, Texas. The man’s belligerent behavior didn’t stop there as he continued his aggressive acts by kicking and spitting on the police officers who were dispatched to handle
Unruly Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant, Forces American Airlines Flight Diversion
Aviation Minister Unveils Measures to Combat Flight Delays
51 mins ago
Aviation Minister Unveils Measures to Combat Flight Delays
Aviation Minister Warns Unruly Passengers: A Commitment to Flight Decorum and Safety
51 mins ago
Aviation Minister Warns Unruly Passengers: A Commitment to Flight Decorum and Safety
Tragic Plane Crash in Texas Claims Lives of Local Surgeon and Two Children
23 mins ago
Tragic Plane Crash in Texas Claims Lives of Local Surgeon and Two Children
Pilot Assaulted by Irate Passenger Over Flight Delay: Sparks Outrage
30 mins ago
Pilot Assaulted by Irate Passenger Over Flight Delay: Sparks Outrage
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger During Flight Delay Announcement
45 mins ago
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger During Flight Delay Announcement
Latest Headlines
World News
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
18 seconds
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
2 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
3 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
3 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
5 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
5 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
6 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
9 mins
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
9 mins
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
9 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
11 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app