IndiGo Passenger Assaults Pilot Over Extended Delay; Arrest Follows

An incident of unruly behavior on an IndiGo flight journeying from Delhi to Goa has shaken netizens and airline authorities alike. Sahil Kataria, a passenger, launched an attack on the flight’s co-captain, Anup Kumar, amidst an announcement regarding extended delays. The delay, attributed to severe weather conditions in Delhi, had left the flight stranded at the airport for over ten hours.

Unruly Passenger Attacks Pilot

Caught on camera, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showcasing Kataria, clad in a yellow hoodie, leaping over a food trolley in an attempt to hit the pilot. He demanded the flight either departs or opens the gate, expressing his frustration over the prolonged delay. Following the assault, another passenger stepped up to subdue Kataria who was later handed over to the police at the Delhi airport.

Apology Rejected, Legal Action Follows

While deboarding, Kataria was seen extending an apology to the co-captain, which was promptly refused. The pilot later lodged a complaint against Kataria, leading to a police case and his subsequent arrest. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, especially on social media platforms. Users emphasized that weather-related delays are a matter of passenger safety and beyond the control of airlines.

Delhi Airport Disruptions

The incident took place amidst significant disruptions at the Delhi airport, with many flights being delayed or canceled due to poor weather conditions. In the face of these challenges, the response to Kataria’s actions serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the decorum and respecting the professional judgment of flight crews, who are entrusted with the crucial task of ensuring passenger safety.