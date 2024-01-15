en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

IndiGo Passenger Assaults Pilot Over Extended Delay; Arrest Follows

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
IndiGo Passenger Assaults Pilot Over Extended Delay; Arrest Follows

An incident of unruly behavior on an IndiGo flight journeying from Delhi to Goa has shaken netizens and airline authorities alike. Sahil Kataria, a passenger, launched an attack on the flight’s co-captain, Anup Kumar, amidst an announcement regarding extended delays. The delay, attributed to severe weather conditions in Delhi, had left the flight stranded at the airport for over ten hours.

Unruly Passenger Attacks Pilot

Caught on camera, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showcasing Kataria, clad in a yellow hoodie, leaping over a food trolley in an attempt to hit the pilot. He demanded the flight either departs or opens the gate, expressing his frustration over the prolonged delay. Following the assault, another passenger stepped up to subdue Kataria who was later handed over to the police at the Delhi airport.

Apology Rejected, Legal Action Follows

While deboarding, Kataria was seen extending an apology to the co-captain, which was promptly refused. The pilot later lodged a complaint against Kataria, leading to a police case and his subsequent arrest. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, especially on social media platforms. Users emphasized that weather-related delays are a matter of passenger safety and beyond the control of airlines.

Delhi Airport Disruptions

The incident took place amidst significant disruptions at the Delhi airport, with many flights being delayed or canceled due to poor weather conditions. In the face of these challenges, the response to Kataria’s actions serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the decorum and respecting the professional judgment of flight crews, who are entrusted with the crucial task of ensuring passenger safety.

0
Crime India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Boscombe's Battle: The Scourge of Drugs in a Tourist Haven
Boscombe, a picturesque neighborhood in Bournemouth, Dorset, famed for its appealing beaches and tourism, grapples with a pressing drug issue, as reported by its residents. Nestled close to prosperous locales such as Sandbanks and Southbourne, Boscombe has earned an unfortunate moniker as the ‘drug capital of the south.’ Public Spaces: The New Drug Dens Locals
Boscombe's Battle: The Scourge of Drugs in a Tourist Haven
Google Revises Policies to Ban AI-Generated Images of Deceased Minors
4 mins ago
Google Revises Policies to Ban AI-Generated Images of Deceased Minors
Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash: Driver Charged with 26 New Offenses
7 mins ago
Hunter Valley Wedding Bus Crash: Driver Charged with 26 New Offenses
Khulna Groups Remember Journalist Manik Saha, Demand Justice for Slain Journalists
2 mins ago
Khulna Groups Remember Journalist Manik Saha, Demand Justice for Slain Journalists
Illegal Street Race Turns Deadly: A Case of Reckless Driving in Rowley Regis
3 mins ago
Illegal Street Race Turns Deadly: A Case of Reckless Driving in Rowley Regis
Massive Criminal Crackdown in North Yorkshire Targets Drug Networks
3 mins ago
Massive Criminal Crackdown in North Yorkshire Targets Drug Networks
Latest Headlines
World News
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
56 seconds
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
1 min
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
2 mins
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
2 mins
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
3 mins
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
3 mins
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
3 mins
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
3 mins
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
3 mins
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app