IndiGo Flight Delay Sparks Passenger Assault on Pilot: Viral Video Triggers Outrage

A shocking incident of passenger aggression onboard an IndiGo flight has sparked widespread outrage, following the circulation of a video capturing the event. The disturbing footage shows a passenger, later identified as Sahil Kataria, physically assaulting the pilot while he was addressing the passengers about significant delays in departure. The flight, according to the pilot’s announcement, was running a staggering 13 hours behind schedule.

Outrage and Condemnation

The passenger’s violent outburst occurred in full view of the other travelers, prompting a swift intervention by another passenger. The incident has been widely condemned by social media users, emphasizing that the pilot and cabin crew are not responsible for delays and that aggressive behavior onboard is unacceptable. Many have called for stern consequences, including the placement of the instigator on a no-fly list.

Legal Action Ensues

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the perpetrator was removed from the flight by the airport authority and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force. Delhi Police have since announced plans to take appropriate legal action against the individual responsible for the assault. The airline has also lodged a complaint against Kataria, and the aviation security agency has launched an investigation into the incident.

Chaos Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

The assault took place against a backdrop of significant disruptions at Delhi airport, where adverse weather conditions had caused delays and cancellations to 110 flights. The incident has drawn attention to the pressure on airlines and their crew during such challenging circumstances. Amid the uproar, IndiGo issued a statement expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers, attributing the disruptions to fog in Northern India.