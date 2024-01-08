India’s Supreme Court Quashes Remission Granted to 11 Men Convicted in Bilkis Bano Gang Rape Case

In a landmark ruling, India’s Supreme Court overturned the release of 11 Hindu men previously convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for their involvement in a gruesome crime during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The convicted individuals, found guilty of gang-raping Bilkis Bano, a pregnant Muslim woman, and murdering seven of her family members, were released from prison after being granted remission, sparking nationwide controversy and public outcry.

Overturning Remission: The Legal Implications

The Supreme Court’s intervention came after the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to the convicts was challenged through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The Court deemed the PIL maintainable, asserting that the Gujarat government was not the competent authority to issue the remission order. The judges emphasized that the remission decision should be made by the government of the state where the convicts were sentenced – in this case, the Maharashtra government.

A Victim’s Tale: Bilkis Bano’s Struggle for Justice

Bilkis Bano, who was merely 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was assaulted during the riots, and her three-year-old daughter, were among the victims in this case. The release of the perpetrators on August 15, 2022, had provoked shock and outrage, particularly for Bilkis, who had endured the horrifying crime.

2002 Gujarat Riots: A Reminder of Deep-Rooted Communal Clash

The 2002 Gujarat riots, among the deadliest communal clashes in recent Indian history, resulted in extensive loss of life and deep societal divisions. The current case serves as a pivotal moment in India’s ongoing struggle with communal harmony and the pursuit of justice for the victims of these riots. The Supreme Court’s ruling, therefore, resonates as a significant turn in this narrative, emphasizing the importance of justice over political discretion and offering a beacon of hope for victims of such atrocities.