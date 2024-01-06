India’s Supreme Court Overturns Murder Conviction, Stresses on Unbroken Chain of Circumstantial Evidence

In an emblematic case, the Supreme Court of India has reversed a conviction for a murder that occurred in 1999, underscoring the stringent requirements for circumstantial evidence in the Indian judicial system. The verdict stresses the necessity for an unbroken chain of evidence in such cases, highlighting the importance of each link in this chain being established with sufficient cogency by the prosecution.

The Case’s Background

The case involved Darshan Singh, previously convicted for the murder of his wife, Amrik Kaur. The prosecution relied primarily on circumstantial evidence, with the High Court upholding Singh’s conviction while acquitting Rani Kaur, who had also been implicated in the crime. However, Singh’s counsel, Mr. Abhimanyu Tewari, raised important arguments about the reliability of the evidence and the consistency of the testimonies.

Unbroken Chain of Circumstantial Evidence

The recent Supreme Court ruling, delivered by Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha, and Aravind Kumar, emphasized the principle that a statement under Section 313 of the CrPC alone cannot lead to a conviction. Instead, there should be an unbroken chain of circumstantial evidence. The court found a lack of convincing proof of Singh’s presence at the scene of the crime, leading to the overturning of the conviction.

Implications of the Ruling

This decision has significant implications for the Indian judicial system, especially for cases relying on circumstantial evidence. It underlines the importance of an unbroken chain of evidence and the burden of proof on the prosecution. The ruling also clarifies that any gap or the possibility of an alternative reasonable explanation in the chain of circumstances entitles the accused to the benefit of the doubt. The judgment further emphasized that if any circumstance in the chain can be explained by a reasonable hypothesis other than the guilt of the accused, it creates a reasonable doubt in their favor.

Justice Aravind Kumar underscored the importance of maintaining a high standard of proof in criminal cases, especially those relying on circumstantial evidence. This landmark ruling will likely have far-reaching implications for future cases hinging on circumstantial evidence, reaffirming the commitment of the Indian judiciary to uphold the principles of justice and fairness.