India’s Gold Smuggling: A New Twist with Liquid Gold

India’s gold smuggling network has seen an innovative and peculiar twist, with smugglers resorting to transporting the precious metal in liquid paste form, a method that has proven to be more elusive for security scanners. In a recent incident that unfolded at Lucknow airport, smugglers were intercepted with an astonishing total of 3.5kg of gold. This haul, valued at an estimated 20 million rupees (US$240,000), was concealed in various forms, including within a coffee machine and even inside a smuggler’s rectum.

The Art of Concealment

The Hindustan Times drew attention to the ingenious and often bizarre tactics adopted by gold smugglers in India. In the recent incident at Lucknow airport, two passengers arriving from Dubai were arrested by the customs department at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport. One had concealed gold inside a coffee machine, while another had hidden it as a paste in his rectum. This is not an isolated case, with earlier incidents involving gold concealed in rectums, wigs, and handbags. Unbelievably, the rectum has also been used as a hideout for other contraband like cocaine.

A Cultural Affair

Gold holds a sacred significance in India, often offered to Hindu gods and purchased in abundance for weddings and festivals. This cultural and religious demand makes gold a highly sought-after commodity. However, to dodge the hefty customs duties, there is a recurring trend of illegal gold importation, making India a hotbed for gold smuggling.

Smuggling Hub: Lucknow

Lucknow has emerged as a significant hub for gold smuggling, with over 100 carriers arrested and approximately 225kg of gold seized by customs officials in the past five years. The Times of India reported an instance where a courier managed to evade detection at customs with 1kg of gold hidden in his rectum, only to be nabbed later. This incident underlines the audacious lengths to which smugglers will go to transport gold, making it an ongoing challenge for Indian officials to combat this illegal trade.