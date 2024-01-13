en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

India’s Escalating Wildlife Trafficking: A Threat to Biodiversity

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
India’s Escalating Wildlife Trafficking: A Threat to Biodiversity

India’s wildlife trafficking issue is escalating, with a magnitude of natural resource loss that is becoming increasingly challenging to quantify, says Nithin Desai, Director of the Central India Wildlife Protection Society of India. The crux of the problem is the underreporting of crimes, making it difficult to comprehend the full extent of the situation.

Routes of Wildlife Trafficking

Researchers Ajay Kumar Rana and Nishant Kumar published a report in 2023, pointing out that international wildlife trafficking networks predominantly function along porous international borders or transit routes in several Indian states. The states include Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

Global Reach of Illicit Trade

TRAFFIC, the wildlife trade monitoring network, has found that a significant number of species endemic to India are illicitly traded to various nations worldwide. These include China, Mexico, Indonesia, New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, parts of the Caribbean Islands, Southeast Asia, and Europe. This illegal trade jeopardizes biodiversity and the survival of species native to India.

Recent Wildlife Deaths

In a concerning development, nine tigers, five cubs, and four adults, have died in the forest ranges of the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu since August 16. Conservationists and activists are troubled and are urging for a thorough investigation into the matter. Forest department officials suspect poisoning as the cause of death, with one tiger confirmed to have died from consuming an insecticide-laced cow carcass.

Despite the recent tragedy, the data from the 2023 tiger census shows an encouraging figure of 306 tigers in Tamil Nadu, a substantial increase from the 76 tigers recorded in 2006. However, the rise in tiger populations must not detract from the urgent need to address the ongoing wildlife trafficking that threatens India’s rich biodiversity.

0
Crime India Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog
On a chilly January evening, Houston’s Montrose area was shaken by an unexpected event. Dulce, an emotional support dog, was stolen from her owner’s car. The incident, which occurred on January 3rd, 2024, set off a widespread search for Dulce, a beloved member of the local community and an invaluable asset to Revision Houston, an
Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog
Post Office Horizon Scandal: Call for Justice and Accountability Resounds
6 mins ago
Post Office Horizon Scandal: Call for Justice and Accountability Resounds
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
12 mins ago
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
Self-Defense Claim Contested in Maryland Shooting Case
1 min ago
Self-Defense Claim Contested in Maryland Shooting Case
Active Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl in Las Vegas
1 min ago
Active Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl in Las Vegas
Harvard in Legal Crosshairs Over Alleged Illegal Sale of Donated Bodies
1 min ago
Harvard in Legal Crosshairs Over Alleged Illegal Sale of Donated Bodies
Latest Headlines
World News
Anna Podojil: From Indian Hill Graduate to Professional Soccer Player
21 seconds
Anna Podojil: From Indian Hill Graduate to Professional Soccer Player
Stewart Cink's Mixed Feelings About the PGA Tour's New Model
21 seconds
Stewart Cink's Mixed Feelings About the PGA Tour's New Model
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
42 seconds
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
52 seconds
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
1 min
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
1 min
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
2 mins
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
2 mins
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
2 mins
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
14 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app