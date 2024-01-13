India’s Escalating Wildlife Trafficking: A Threat to Biodiversity

India’s wildlife trafficking issue is escalating, with a magnitude of natural resource loss that is becoming increasingly challenging to quantify, says Nithin Desai, Director of the Central India Wildlife Protection Society of India. The crux of the problem is the underreporting of crimes, making it difficult to comprehend the full extent of the situation.

Routes of Wildlife Trafficking

Researchers Ajay Kumar Rana and Nishant Kumar published a report in 2023, pointing out that international wildlife trafficking networks predominantly function along porous international borders or transit routes in several Indian states. The states include Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

Global Reach of Illicit Trade

TRAFFIC, the wildlife trade monitoring network, has found that a significant number of species endemic to India are illicitly traded to various nations worldwide. These include China, Mexico, Indonesia, New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, parts of the Caribbean Islands, Southeast Asia, and Europe. This illegal trade jeopardizes biodiversity and the survival of species native to India.

Recent Wildlife Deaths

In a concerning development, nine tigers, five cubs, and four adults, have died in the forest ranges of the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu since August 16. Conservationists and activists are troubled and are urging for a thorough investigation into the matter. Forest department officials suspect poisoning as the cause of death, with one tiger confirmed to have died from consuming an insecticide-laced cow carcass.

Despite the recent tragedy, the data from the 2023 tiger census shows an encouraging figure of 306 tigers in Tamil Nadu, a substantial increase from the 76 tigers recorded in 2006. However, the rise in tiger populations must not detract from the urgent need to address the ongoing wildlife trafficking that threatens India’s rich biodiversity.