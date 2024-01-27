India's Enforcement Directorate Files Charge-Sheet in Kashmir Terror Financing Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India has taken a key step in a terror financing case in Kashmir, dating back to 2015, filing a charge-sheet against three Kashmiris. The individuals named, Mudasir Ahmed Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed Kambay, and Muhammad Iqbal Khan, have been linked to the Kashmiri freedom movement and, specifically, to the Hizbul Mujahideen, a local militant group.

Claims of Financing Terrorism

The ED's charge-sheet alleges that these three men were instrumental in raising funds for terrorist activities in the region. The proceeds of such activities, the ED claims, were often converted into gold coins and cash, which were then used to finance further acts of terror.

Case Presented in Special Court

The charge-sheet was presented before a special court in Srinagar, marking a significant development in the legal proceedings related to the case. This presentation signifies that the ED believes it has sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Allegations of Falsely Registered Cases

However, reports from the Kashmir Media Service, a local news outlet, suggest that there are claims of innocence from the accused. Allegations have emerged that the case has been falsely registered against them. Two other individuals, Abbas Sheikh and Tauseef Ahmad Sheikh, who were implicated in the same case, have reportedly been killed in what the source describes as 'fake' encounters with Indian troops.