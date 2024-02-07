India's Business Elite Raises Alarm Over Luxury Watch Thefts in London

India's business magnates are growing increasingly apprehensive about the rising trend of luxury watch thefts in London. A surge in street crime, particularly in affluent areas such as Mayfair, has led to a significant uptick in the number of stolen watches, with India's elite emerging as prime targets.

The Rising Threat

According to Watchfinder & Co, the number of stolen watches in England and Wales jumped from 6,696 in 2015 to a staggering 11,035 in 2022. Over 6,000 of these thefts occurred in London, transforming this global city into a hotspot for luxury watch muggings. High-profile individuals, including former world boxing champion Amir Khan, have fallen prey to these thefts, with Khan's £70,000 watch stolen at gunpoint in east London.

Indian Business Elite at Risk

In a recent meeting between Indian businesspeople and UK shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, the issue of safety in London was raised. Devin Narang, an Indian renewable energy entrepreneur who chaired the meeting, shared that several Indian CEOs have been victims of muggings in recent years. The growing fear among the Indian business community is palpable, with some CEOs expressing terror at the thought of visiting London.

Response from the British Officials

British officials have acknowledged the issue, highlighting it as a concern for India's elite, in addition to immigration delays at Heathrow Airport. The Mayor of London's office has taken cognizance of the increase in robberies and the surge in crime targeting luxury watch owners. In response, the Metropolitan Police have launched proactive measures to target offenders and robbery hotspots. The mayor is also investing in policing to deter crime. In a novel approach, the Met has begun to use undercover officers, donned with luxury watches, as bait to catch robbers in the West End.