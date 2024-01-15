Indiana's Lake County Prosecutor's Office Advocates for Gun Education and Safety Program

Responding to the alarming rise in accidental shootings of children following the relaxation of Indiana's gun laws in 2023, the Lake County Prosecutor's Office is rallying for support from the county council to launch a gun education and safety lock program. The initiative, under the stewardship of Supervising Deputy Prosecutor Bernie Johnsen, aims to address the knowledge gap among gun owners regarding firearm operation and safety, a factor contributing to preventable accidents.

Unifying Forces for Safety

Garnering backing from local businesses such as Hard Rock Northern Indiana and NIPSCO, the proposed safety program anticipates offering robust classroom and range training. Bernie Carter, the Prosecutor, has knit together an alliance with diverse community partners including the Indiana State Police, Lock It Down Foundation, Case Files Chicago, and the Prosecutor's Clergy Council.

One of the key objectives of the program is to distribute free gun safety locks, primarily via churches, to ensure effective community outreach. Despite securing $7,500 in commitments, the Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional funds to meet the expenses of ammunition, training materials, and shooting range time.

County Council's Stance

County council members, including Council President Christine Cid and Councilman Ted Bilski, express support for the program. However, Bilski also emphasized that the State should contribute funds, considering the changes to the gun laws were enacted by them. As the program awaits a green light, it represents a comprehensive local effort to counteract the unintended consequences of the 2023 legislative changes.

Looking Ahead

While the proposed safety program underscores the criticality of responsible gun ownership, it also illuminates the broader debate on gun laws in Indiana. The ongoing 2024 legislative session is witnessing the proposal of various bills dealing with guns, including measures aimed at stricter gun control and changes to the minimum age for carrying handguns. As Indiana grapples with the complexities of gun laws, initiatives like the Lake County Prosecutor's Office's program underline the importance of education and safety in the discourse.