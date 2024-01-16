Indianapolis Woman Loses Life Savings in Online Romance Scam

It was a cruel deception that cost an Indianapolis woman her life savings. In an intricate online romance scam, she was led to believe she was communicating with a well-known actor from the soap opera 'General Hospital.' Over several months, she was manipulated into sending money in various forms, including gift cards and money orders, to the scammer posing as the actor. The scammer convinced her that the funds were for a personal project and to cover expenses for her anticipated visit to Hollywood to meet other soap opera stars.

The Deception Begins

Believing in the scammer's portrayal of the actor, the woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, started sending thousands of dollars. The scammer had her ensnared by professing his love for her. The woman, who is married, succumbed to the promises of a different life. She became so entangled in the scam that she has now left her home and is contemplating divorcing her husband of 55 years.

Far-reaching Consequences

It's a grim turn of events. The woman's losses weren't only financial; she also lost her sense of trust and security. She has taken legal steps to prevent herself from selling her house to procure more funds to send to the scammer. It's a desperate move to protect herself from further losses.

Actor Issues Warning

The real Steve Burton, whose identity the scammer had used, has issued warnings on Instagram about scammers impersonating him. He advised his fans to be cautious and to not fall for such scams. The woman's story serves as a stark reminder of the perils of online scams and the devastating consequences they can have.