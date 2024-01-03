en English
Crime

Indianapolis Woman Charged in Deadly Shooting Amidst Love Triangle Feud

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
The tranquil night of November 1, 2022, in Indianapolis was shattered by the crackle of gunfire, marking the tragic end of 23-year-old Maxine Congress’s life. Linsey Sharae Rose, also 23, has been charged with her murder following a heated argument that spiraled fatally out of control. This deadly incident took place in the presence of Rose’s two children, adding a chilling layer of innocence to the grim tableau.

A Spark Ignites the Fire

The chain of events that led to the fatal shooting began innocuously enough with a cookout at the home of Rose’s boyfriend’s father. However, the casual gathering was disrupted when Rose’s boyfriend received a call from his ex-girlfriend. An argument ensued, and tensions escalated, transforming the festive atmosphere into a maelstrom of hostility. An ill-fated plan for a physical confrontation at a park was made, although it never came to fruition.

From Words to Bullets

The dispute took a deadly turn when a text from the ex-girlfriend prompted Rose, her boyfriend, and his father to return home. Upon arrival, they encountered Congress and the ex-girlfriend waiting in a car. In the heat of the moment, Rose fired shots at the vehicle as it attempted to flee. One bullet found its mark, bringing Congress’s life to a sudden, tragic end.

The Aftermath

Rose initially claimed to have seen a gun in the ex-girlfriend’s car, a claim that could not be substantiated as no firearm was found. Over the following months, detectives painstakingly reviewed witness statements, most of which corroborated Rose’s account. The weight of the evidence led to Rose’s arrest on December 21, 2022. She is currently held without bond, and a jury trial is set for March 11, 2024. However, it is not uncommon for such trials to be rescheduled.

0
Crime United States
Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

