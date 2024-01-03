Indianapolis Woman Charged in Deadly Shooting Amidst Love Triangle Feud

The tranquil night of November 1, 2022, in Indianapolis was shattered by the crackle of gunfire, marking the tragic end of 23-year-old Maxine Congress’s life. Linsey Sharae Rose, also 23, has been charged with her murder following a heated argument that spiraled fatally out of control. This deadly incident took place in the presence of Rose’s two children, adding a chilling layer of innocence to the grim tableau.

A Spark Ignites the Fire

The chain of events that led to the fatal shooting began innocuously enough with a cookout at the home of Rose’s boyfriend’s father. However, the casual gathering was disrupted when Rose’s boyfriend received a call from his ex-girlfriend. An argument ensued, and tensions escalated, transforming the festive atmosphere into a maelstrom of hostility. An ill-fated plan for a physical confrontation at a park was made, although it never came to fruition.

From Words to Bullets

The dispute took a deadly turn when a text from the ex-girlfriend prompted Rose, her boyfriend, and his father to return home. Upon arrival, they encountered Congress and the ex-girlfriend waiting in a car. In the heat of the moment, Rose fired shots at the vehicle as it attempted to flee. One bullet found its mark, bringing Congress’s life to a sudden, tragic end.

The Aftermath

Rose initially claimed to have seen a gun in the ex-girlfriend’s car, a claim that could not be substantiated as no firearm was found. Over the following months, detectives painstakingly reviewed witness statements, most of which corroborated Rose’s account. The weight of the evidence led to Rose’s arrest on December 21, 2022. She is currently held without bond, and a jury trial is set for March 11, 2024. However, it is not uncommon for such trials to be rescheduled.