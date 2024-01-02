en English
Crime

Indianapolis New Year’s Day Tragedy: Firefighter and Woman Found Dead in Crashed Truck

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a tragic event unfolded in Indianapolis, resulting in two individuals found dead from gunshot wounds inside a crashed pickup truck. The victims are identified as Justin Boyd, 45, a respected engineer with the Indianapolis Fire Department since 2014, and Jasmine Ivy-Dede, 42.

A Respected Firefighter Lost

Boyd, a hardworking and well-loved member of his team, was known for his mentorship of new firefighters and his welcoming nature at Station 6. His colleagues and community members held him in high esteem. He leaves behind a spouse and two adult children, a significant loss for his family.

Unexplained Connection

The connection between Boyd and Ivy-Dede, a graduate of the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law, remains uncertain. The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be disclosed, adding to the mystery and tragedy of the event.

Suspect Apprehended

By Monday night, the police had apprehended 52-year-old Jason Lapsley, charging him with murder in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities remaining tight-lipped about the details leading up to the fatal incident.

This event has caused a significant ripple in the Indianapolis community, particularly within the fire department. Boyd’s loss is being deeply felt, marking a sorrowful start to the new year.

Crime Obituary United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

