Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Child Sexual Exploitation

An Indianapolis man, Devon Shane Mitchell, 37, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of a child. The case came into light in February 2023, when law enforcement officers investigating Mitchell for unrelated crimes stumbled upon alarming content on his cell phone. The discovered material included multiple images and videos of Mitchell sexually abusing a child under four years old, who appeared to be crying during the attacks.

800 Pieces of Child Sexual Abuse Material Found

Further investigation in April 2023 led to the arrest and search of Mitchell’s electronic devices by FBI agents. This probe unveiled over 800 pieces of additional child sexual abuse material that Mitchell had collected online. The evidence revealed the horrifying extent of Mitchell’s involvement in child exploitation.

U.S. Attorney Expresses Commitment to Combat Child Exploitation

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, voiced profound distress over the violence and trauma inflicted on the young child. Myers affirmed a deep commitment to identify, pursue, and prosecute those who commit such heinous crimes.

Credit Given to Law Enforcement Efforts

The successful resolution of this case has been credited to the diligent efforts of the FBI, IMPD, and federal prosecutors. Their determined pursuit of justice has ensured that Mitchell will no longer pose a threat to the victim or any other children for a considerable amount of time.