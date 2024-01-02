en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Child Sexual Exploitation

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Child Sexual Exploitation

An Indianapolis man, Devon Shane Mitchell, 37, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of a child. The case came into light in February 2023, when law enforcement officers investigating Mitchell for unrelated crimes stumbled upon alarming content on his cell phone. The discovered material included multiple images and videos of Mitchell sexually abusing a child under four years old, who appeared to be crying during the attacks.

800 Pieces of Child Sexual Abuse Material Found

Further investigation in April 2023 led to the arrest and search of Mitchell’s electronic devices by FBI agents. This probe unveiled over 800 pieces of additional child sexual abuse material that Mitchell had collected online. The evidence revealed the horrifying extent of Mitchell’s involvement in child exploitation.

U.S. Attorney Expresses Commitment to Combat Child Exploitation

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, voiced profound distress over the violence and trauma inflicted on the young child. Myers affirmed a deep commitment to identify, pursue, and prosecute those who commit such heinous crimes.

Credit Given to Law Enforcement Efforts

The successful resolution of this case has been credited to the diligent efforts of the FBI, IMPD, and federal prosecutors. Their determined pursuit of justice has ensured that Mitchell will no longer pose a threat to the victim or any other children for a considerable amount of time.

0
Crime United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Westminster Woman's Murder Trial Postponed Pending Competency Evaluation

By BNN Correspondents

Wrongfully Accused Trey Jones Files Federal Lawsuit Over Coerced Confession

By Shivani Chauhan

South Carolina Lawmakers Advocate for Expansion of Child Homicide Law

By Bijay Laxmi

Teenager Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting in Tamarac, Florida

By Safak Costu

Worcester Man Sentenced To Up To 11 Years In Prison For Armed Assault ...
@Crime · 15 mins
Worcester Man Sentenced To Up To 11 Years In Prison For Armed Assault ...
heart comment 0
Heroic Child Intervenes in New Year’s Eve Domestic Dispute in Prince William County

By BNN Correspondents

Heroic Child Intervenes in New Year's Eve Domestic Dispute in Prince William County
New Year Gunfire in Birmingham: A Dangerous Start to 2024

By Salman Akhtar

New Year Gunfire in Birmingham: A Dangerous Start to 2024
Davie District Court: A Spectrum of Cases and Outcomes

By BNN Correspondents

Davie District Court: A Spectrum of Cases and Outcomes
Colombian Councilman Assassinated on New Year’s Eve: A Wave of Violence Against Public Officials

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Councilman Assassinated on New Year's Eve: A Wave of Violence Against Public Officials
Latest Headlines
World News
Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implications and Responses
49 seconds
Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implications and Responses
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders' Mental Health
1 min
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders' Mental Health
Chicago Sports in 2023: A Year of Turmoil
1 min
Chicago Sports in 2023: A Year of Turmoil
Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns
3 mins
Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns
2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Chicago Sports
3 mins
2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Chicago Sports
Kurt Angle Reflects on Career: WrestleMania 21 Match 'Greatest of All Time'
3 mins
Kurt Angle Reflects on Career: WrestleMania 21 Match 'Greatest of All Time'
Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason
3 mins
Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason
NFL Betting Trends: Unraveling Team Performances as Season Nears End
3 mins
NFL Betting Trends: Unraveling Team Performances as Season Nears End
The Critical Role of Blood Types in Transfusions and the Advancements in Diagnostics
4 mins
The Critical Role of Blood Types in Transfusions and the Advancements in Diagnostics
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
21 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app