Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Fraud Involving CARES Act Unemployment Benefits

Unemployment fraud, a critical issue during the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen another convict. Temitope S. Adeboye, a 32-year-old Indianapolis resident, has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, following his admission of guilt for charges of Wire Fraud, Aggravated Identity Theft, and the use of false identity documents. The charges stemmed from Adeboye’s fraudulent activities targeting the unemployment benefits provided by the CARES Act, a relief measure intended to assist those financially impacted by the pandemic.

A Sophisticated Scheme Unraveled

Adeboye’s fraud scheme was intricate and methodical. He illegally obtained and used unemployment debit cards from the State of Nevada, specifically those assigned to victims of identity theft who had not applied for benefits. This fraudulent activity saw Adeboye, with the aid of multiple fake IDs, purchasing luxury items, including a Lexus, with money orders bought from the stolen benefits. When arrested, law enforcement found 96 unemployment debit cards and a significant sum of cash in his possession.

Justice Served

In addition to his prison sentence, Adeboye has been ordered to pay over $800,000 in restitution and will be under supervision for three years following his release. The sentencing is a strong testament to the Department of Justice and the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force’s broader efforts to combat pandemic-related fraud. U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers emphasized commitment towards prosecuting those who exploit the pandemic for personal gain.

A Case of National Importance

The Adeboye case highlights the alarming frequency and complexity of unemployment fraud, a crime that has surged amid the pandemic. Fraudulent activities, like those committed by Adeboye, undermine the very essence of relief measures like the CARES Act, designed to aid those genuinely in need during tough times. The case resonates on a national level, reminding us of the importance of vigilance and stringent law enforcement to safeguard public funds and preserve the integrity of aid programs.