Crime

Indianapolis Man Faces Six-Year Sentence for Circle K Robbery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Indianapolis Man Faces Six-Year Sentence for Circle K Robbery

In the early hours of a seemingly ordinary Wednesday, a Circle K gas station on Allisonville Road in Indianapolis became the target of a robbery. Michael Schupay, a 34-year-old resident of the city, stepped into the spotlight that morning, threatening to open fire on employees unless they surrendered their cash. Despite his insinuations of wielding a gun, the incident unfolded without physical harm to anyone involved.

Swift Action by Local Police

Fishers Police Department (FPD) responded to the alarming event with commendable agility. Utilizing video surveillance footage and license plate reader technology, they traced Schupay’s trail to the Horseshoe Casino in Shelbyville. In a cohesive effort with Shelbyville Police and the Indiana Gaming Commission, FPD succeeded in apprehending the suspect.

Evidence and Confessions

Upon Schupay’s arrest, investigators made significant discoveries. Not only did they find cash in his vehicle that matched the amount stolen from the gas station, but they also came across clothing that bore a striking resemblance to what the robber was seen wearing in the surveillance video. During an ensuing interview, Schupay confessed to the crime, leaving little room for doubt about his involvement.

Implications and Penalties

With his confession, Schupay now stands at the threshold of a potential six-year prison sentence and a hefty fine up to $10,000. Under Indiana’s law, robbery is classified as a Level 5 Felony, carrying severe penalties. Currently, he awaits his trial in the confines of the Hamilton County Jail, his fate hanging in the balance.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

