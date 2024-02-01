Indianapolis Man Charged with Murder and Multiple Crimes

Terri Young-Moses, a 29-year-old Indianapolis resident, has been slapped with multiple charges including murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. These charges stem from the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Dezmond King on November 26, 2021.

Unraveling the Crime

King's lifeless body was discovered on the back patio of an apartment complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A thorough investigation, which meticulously pieced together surveillance footage and ballistics analysis, pointed towards Young-Moses as the perpetrator. The footage picked up a man in black, darting from a building where Young-Moses lived, heading towards the location of King's body around the time of the shooting. This became a crucial piece of evidence linking Young-Moses to the homicide.

Connecting the Dots

Further strengthening the case against Young-Moses, casings recovered from the crime scene matched those collected from a prior shots fired incident at the same apartment complex. In this previous occurrence, Young-Moses was captured on video quarreling with a woman and discharging a firearm. This discovery helped investigators draw a connection between the two incidents and Young-Moses' involvement.

Search and Seizure

During a search of Young-Moses' residence, law enforcement found a firearm that matched the casings from both shooting incidents. In addition to the weapon, police also recovered stolen items including IDs and debit/credit cards from an unrelated robbery. These findings further cemented Young-Moses' association with criminal activities.

Young-Moses is currently incarcerated for nine criminal offenses relating to the armed robbery and two separate shootings. As of now, he has not appointed an attorney to represent him in these grave charges.