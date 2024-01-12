Indiana Woman Sentenced for $80,000 Online Romance Scam

An online romance scam has led to the sentencing of 34-year-old Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley from Indiana to three years in federal prison. Operating under the pseudonym ‘Sara Mills’ on the dating app Plenty of Fish, Lasley successfully defrauded a 96-year-old widower from Coventry of $80,000. Through feigned romantic interest, she persuaded the elderly man to send her money, gift cards and even provided her with access to his personal accounts.

The Fraudulent Scheme

Lasley’s successful deception left the victim in a state of shock and financial distress, fearing the loss of his home. The funds extracted from the victim were misused for personal expenses, including family trips, luxury items, and lottery tickets. Despite efforts to rehabilitate at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, where she managed to earn hairstyling certificates and found religion, Lasley’s criminal behavior continued.

Lasley’s Criminal History

Coming from a challenging childhood marred by abuse, poverty, and neglect, Lasley had a history of criminal activity. The prosecution highlighted her repetitive pattern of crime and emphasized the need for a severe sentence to deter future offenses. She also faces three years of federal supervision after her release, with an initial six months in a residential reentry facility.

The Verdict

The court sentenced Lasley to three years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud and admitted to creating a fake profile on Plenty of Fish. She successfully lured the victim into giving her money, credit cards, gift cards, and personal information. This case serves as a solemn reminder of the growing threat of online fraud and the necessity for stringent cybersecurity measures.