Indiana Man Shot During Facebook Marketplace Transaction Advocates for Online Safety

In a disturbing turn of events, a Central Indiana resident, Milton Burrell, fell prey to a violent crime while arranging a car purchase via Facebook Marketplace. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight just two days before Christmas, unfolded at an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ west side. Burrell had transferred the payment to the seller through a cash app, only to be shot through the car’s windshield during the meeting. The bullet lodged itself in his shoulder, leaving Burrell in a state of shock and disbelief.

Surviving a Near-Death Experience

Recounting the harrowing encounter, Burrell confessed his initial belief of not surviving the incident. The bullet, which could have proven fatal, ended up lodged in his shoulder, a grim reminder of his brush with death. With his survival, Burrell has become an advocate for caution and safety during transactions initiated on social media platforms. His advice to others: agree to meet only at safe locations, such as police stations, particularly if the other party displays hesitation.

A Warning to Social Media Users

Bradley Scott, a friend of Burrell’s, is also spreading awareness about the potential dangers of online marketplaces. Sharing his own experience with a potential scam involving a washer and dryer, Scott emphasizes the importance of vigilance when dealing with online transactions. His story serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with online purchases.

Police Reiterate Safety Measures

Local police have echoed Burrell’s and Scott’s concerns. They have stressed the importance of conducting such exchanges in well-lit, secure areas, like police stations, to prevent similar incidents. This advice follows a series of robberies reported in Chicago, where victims were targeted through Facebook Marketplace. These robberies occurred in the afternoon or early evening, with two armed men robbing the victims. Several of these incidents happened on the same block, while others took place nearby. This series of events underscores the urgent need for online safety while conducting transactions on social media platforms.