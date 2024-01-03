en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Indiana Man Shot During Facebook Marketplace Transaction Advocates for Online Safety

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Indiana Man Shot During Facebook Marketplace Transaction Advocates for Online Safety

In a disturbing turn of events, a Central Indiana resident, Milton Burrell, fell prey to a violent crime while arranging a car purchase via Facebook Marketplace. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight just two days before Christmas, unfolded at an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ west side. Burrell had transferred the payment to the seller through a cash app, only to be shot through the car’s windshield during the meeting. The bullet lodged itself in his shoulder, leaving Burrell in a state of shock and disbelief.

Surviving a Near-Death Experience

Recounting the harrowing encounter, Burrell confessed his initial belief of not surviving the incident. The bullet, which could have proven fatal, ended up lodged in his shoulder, a grim reminder of his brush with death. With his survival, Burrell has become an advocate for caution and safety during transactions initiated on social media platforms. His advice to others: agree to meet only at safe locations, such as police stations, particularly if the other party displays hesitation.

A Warning to Social Media Users

Bradley Scott, a friend of Burrell’s, is also spreading awareness about the potential dangers of online marketplaces. Sharing his own experience with a potential scam involving a washer and dryer, Scott emphasizes the importance of vigilance when dealing with online transactions. His story serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with online purchases.

Police Reiterate Safety Measures

Local police have echoed Burrell’s and Scott’s concerns. They have stressed the importance of conducting such exchanges in well-lit, secure areas, like police stations, to prevent similar incidents. This advice follows a series of robberies reported in Chicago, where victims were targeted through Facebook Marketplace. These robberies occurred in the afternoon or early evening, with two armed men robbing the victims. Several of these incidents happened on the same block, while others took place nearby. This series of events underscores the urgent need for online safety while conducting transactions on social media platforms.

0
Crime Safety United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fatal Police Shooting of Iesel Torres Santiago Marks 10th for Las Vegas Department in 2023

By Nimrah Khatoon

Portland Shooting Suspect Arraigned, Pleads Not Guilty

By Waqas Arain

Tucson Midday Shooting: Suspect Still At Large

By Momen Zellmi

Guam's Jay Boi Elias Faces One-Year Sentence Over Family Violence, Looming Kidnapping Charges

By Safak Costu

A Day in Court: Unveiling the American Justice System in Natrona Count ...
@Courts & Law · 5 mins
A Day in Court: Unveiling the American Justice System in Natrona Count ...
heart comment 0
Young Boy Critically Injured in Brutal Assault: A Community in Shock

By Dil Bar Irshad

Young Boy Critically Injured in Brutal Assault: A Community in Shock
Three-Year-Old Girl Killed in Tragic Hit-and-Run in Gurugram: A Quest for Justice

By Dil Bar Irshad

Three-Year-Old Girl Killed in Tragic Hit-and-Run in Gurugram: A Quest for Justice
Family Dispute Over Alleged Found Cash in Nigeria Ends in Court Dismissal

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Family Dispute Over Alleged Found Cash in Nigeria Ends in Court Dismissal
Electrician George Dayieb’s Mysterious Death: A Tale of Deception and Tragedy

By Waqas Arain

Electrician George Dayieb's Mysterious Death: A Tale of Deception and Tragedy
Latest Headlines
World News
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
9 seconds
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
16 seconds
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
16 seconds
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
Photographer Verifies Authenticity of 1993 Trump-Epstein Photo
19 seconds
Photographer Verifies Authenticity of 1993 Trump-Epstein Photo
Scott's Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation
20 seconds
Scott's Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation
Gorham Girls' Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Crucial Victory
42 seconds
Gorham Girls' Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Crucial Victory
Tony Khan's AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion
44 seconds
Tony Khan's AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion
China's Rising Tennis Stars: Bai Zhuoxuan and Buyunchaokete's Impressive Ascend in 2023
45 seconds
China's Rising Tennis Stars: Bai Zhuoxuan and Buyunchaokete's Impressive Ascend in 2023
LSU Tigers' Brian Thomas Jr. Declares for NFL Draft After Standout Season
47 seconds
LSU Tigers' Brian Thomas Jr. Declares for NFL Draft After Standout Season
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
22 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app