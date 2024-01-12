en English
Crime

Indiana Man Sentenced to 99 Years for Murder of Anchorage Teen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
Indiana Man Sentenced to 99 Years for Murder of Anchorage Teen

An Indiana man, Darin Schilmiller, was handed a 99-year prison sentence for orchestrating the murder of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman in Anchorage, Alaska. The 25-year-old had pleaded guilty to Solicitation to Commit Murder in the First Degree in connection with the 2019 crime.

The ‘Assassination’ of Cynthia Hoffman

Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson, presiding over the case, described the murder as an ‘assassination.’ The victim, Hoffman, was developmentally disabled and was deceived into a purportedly harmless hike, only to be bound with duct tape and shot in the head. The chilling details of this premeditated murder-for-hire plot have left a lasting impact on the community and the victim’s family.

Schilmiller’s Web of Deception

Schilmiller posed as a millionaire online, convincing a group of teenagers, including 18-year-old Denali Brehmer, to kidnap and kill Hoffman. The promise of millions of dollars led these young individuals down a dark path, culminating in a shocking crime that Judge Peterson called ‘extremely sad’ and ‘shocking.’

A Continuous Threat to Society

The judge denied Schilmiller the chance to apply for parole until he has served at least 45 years of his sentence, labeling him a ‘worst offender’ and a clear danger to others. The sentencing reflects the court’s belief that Schilmiller represents a continuous threat to society, having orchestrated the murder for the ‘mere thrill’ and to satisfy his desires for ‘power, control, and his fetishes’.

Crime United States
