Indiana Man Charged with Stabbing Girlfriend Over Onion-Cutting Dispute

An ordinary Saturday night in Grabill, Indiana, took a grim turn when 60-year-old Charles Calvert was charged with stabbing his girlfriend following a domestic dispute over cutting onions. Court documents reveal that Calvert dialed 911, alleging that his girlfriend had attacked him with a knife. However, the scene that awaited the responding officers significantly contradicted Calvert's initial account.

The Crime Scene

Upon arriving at the location, police found Calvert standing in his driveway. He persisted in his narrative that, during their argument, his girlfriend lunged at him with a knife. In his version of events, both parties were wielding knives, a detail that would later raise questions about the validity of his account. The investigators' primary concern was that Calvert might have manipulated the crime scene by placing knives near his girlfriend's body.

Discrepancies and Investigation

Investigations revealed a glaring discrepancy in Calvert's story. Despite his claims about a disagreement over onion-cutting, no chopped onions were discovered at the scene. The only evidence indicating the presence of onions was a single peel in the trash. This inconsistency led to further scrutiny of Calvert's version of the events leading up to the stabbing and raised suspicion about his intentions.

After the incident, Calvert remained in custody with no bond, as ordered by the court. He did not provide any aid to his girlfriend after the stabbing and waited an hour before alerting the authorities. The calculated delay and the absence of any additional details about the stabbing offered by Calvert have further complicated the investigation.