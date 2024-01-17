Indiana Man Charged with Multiple Felonies as Minor Gives Birth to His Child

In a disquieting incident, a 22-year-old man, Stephen T. Hamilton, Jr., from Saint Paul, Indiana has been charged with multiple felonies related to child molestation. The charges emerged after a 14-year-old girl gave birth to his presumptive child. The investigation was spearheaded by the Department of Child Services and the Shelbyville police, kickstarted at the hospital where the underage girl delivered the baby.

Admission and Investigation

Hamilton admitted to being in a relationship with the young girl for approximately two years, which he claimed was consensual. The relationship, as per his admission, began when the girl was just around 12 years old. Hamilton initially believed the girl to be 16 but continued the relationship even after learning about her true age, albeit clandestinely, owing to the substantial age gap.

Family Dynamics

The victim's mother, initially resistant to the relationship, gradually started accepting it over time, despite recognizing its impropriety. The police obtained consent to search Hamilton's phone, unearthing incriminating evidence. This included text messages and a video that unequivocally confirmed the sexual relationship between Hamilton and the underage girl.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Hamilton now faces serious charges including child molesting (Level 1 and Level 3 felonies), sexual misconduct with a minor (Level 5 felony), and child exploitation (Level 5 felony). Additionally, the victim mentioned a possible rape by another teenager, though it remains unclear if separate charges will be pursued related to this allegation.