Indiana Man Arrested for Child Molestation and Exploitation

Waylon J. Schlichtkrull, a 37-year-old man from Indiana, was apprehended by the Indiana State Police on New Year’s Eve on charges of child molestation and child exploitation. The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at a rural address in Jefferson County, where evidence suggested Schlichtkrull had engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile female multiple times.

Arrested During Traffic Stop

Schlichtkrull was taken into custody during a routine traffic stop. This arrest didn’t occur in isolation; it was the culmination of an investigation that began when a concerned individual contacted the Indiana State Police. The information provided led to a search warrant, which revealed the shocking evidence of multiple instances of child molestation and exploitation.

Evidence of Multiple Instances

The evidence unearthed pointed towards multiple instances of sexual contact with a juvenile female. Such revelations are undoubtedly distressing and highlight the importance of constant vigilance in protecting vulnerable individuals from such heinous acts. The case brings to light the persistent and pressing issue of child exploitation that continues to plague society.

Investigation Continues

Currently, Schlichtkrull is being held at the Jefferson County Jail, awaiting arraignment. In the meantime, the Indiana State Police have indicated that the investigation into these matters is still ongoing. The persistence of the law enforcement agencies underscores their commitment to unearthing the truth and ensuring justice is served.