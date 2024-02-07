Indiana Man Accused of Exploiting Elderly Resident Faces Serious Charges

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the small town of Chesterton, Indiana, local resident Zoran Tasevski, 43, has been apprehended on serious charges of aggravated identity theft and theft. The victim, an elderly resident of Naperville for whom Tasevski was entrusted to provide aid, suffered significant financial and personal loss due to his alleged actions.

Unraveling the Deception

The investigation into Tasevski's activities began in October 2021, when a family member became aware of his neglectful behavior and exploitation of the elderly individual's trust. Instead of fulfilling his duties as a caregiver, Tasevski allegedly let the mortgage payments lapse for nearly two years, leading to dire circumstances for the victim, including utilities being cut off and hospitalization due to severe dehydration and pneumonia.

Financial Exploitation Revealed

As the investigation deepened, it was revealed that Tasevski had allegedly used his position of trust to gain access to the victim's financial and personal records. Armed with this information, he is accused of applying for credit cards and siphoning off the elderly individual's money. The total loss incurred by the victim, as a result of Tasevski's alleged actions, is believed to exceed $100,000.

Collaborative Effort Leads to Arrest

On January 23, 2024, after a thorough investigation involving the Naperville Police, U.S. Secret Service, and Chesterton Police Department, Tasevski was finally taken into custody in Indiana. He was subsequently transferred to DuPage County Jail on February 5. Tasevski now faces serious charges, including a Class X felony for identity theft and a Class 1 felony for theft.

Despite the severity of the accusations, the Naperville Police have issued a reminder to the public that these charges are merely accusations at this stage. Tasevski, like all defendants, is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.