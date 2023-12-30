en English
Crime

Indiana Family’s Pursuit of Freedom Leads to Legal Troubles in Dominica

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:59 am EST
A family from Indiana, United States, ventured to the Caribbean island of Dominica in 2021, seeking both refuge from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the opportunity to extend their missionary services. The members of the Grogg family—Jason, Jennifer, and their four children—found themselves embroiled in a legal quagmire after authorities discovered a handgun and ammunition among their shipped belongings.

Arrest for Unlawful Possession of Firearm

In an unexpected turn of events, the patriarch of the family, Jason Grogg, aged 44, was apprehended by the local police in April 2022. The trigger for the arrest was a 9mm Glock 19 pistol, magazines, and various rounds of ammunition found in a shipping container storing the family’s possessions. The container was located behind their church, where they were performing missionary services. Grogg claimed he had unintentionally packed the firearm and had plans to acquire a legal permit.

Family Members Detained

Along with Jason, his wife, Jennifer, and their two daughters, Hannah, 18, and Gracia, 16, were also put under arrest. In a subsequent plea agreement, Jason pleaded guilty to the firearm charge. The confession led to the dismissal of the accusations against his wife and daughters. He was penalized with a fine of 25,000 East Caribbean dollars, equivalent to roughly 9,250 US dollars.

New Legal Troubles

In the wake of paying the hefty fine, Jason faced another legal hurdle. He was re-arrested on allegations of evading import duties. The court hearing on this customs charge is set for February. Amidst these legal tribulations, the Grogg family claims they’ve been unjustly targeted by the Dominican government. Having exhausted their funds, they now lack the resources to return to their homeland.

The US State Department has confirmed knowledge of the arrests but refrained from issuing any further comments, citing privacy concerns. The Grogg family’s pursuit of religious freedom and escape from certain societal norms in the US has led them to an unexpected and challenging predicament in Dominica.

0
Crime
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

