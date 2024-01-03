Indian Supreme Court Allows SEBI to Continue Probe into Adani Group

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has declined to intervene in the ongoing Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) probe into the Hindenburg report allegations against the Adani Group. The court’s decision to let SEBI carry out its investigation without interference marks a noteworthy episode in the case.

SEBI’s Investigation Continues Uninterrupted

SEBI, having completed its investigation into 20 out of the 22 matters concerning the Adani Group, is expected to conclude the remaining two cases within the next three months. The Supreme Court has dismissed the reliance on the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCPR) report, stating that reliance on a third-party organization’s report without verification cannot be considered as evidence.

Supreme Court’s Stance on the Matter

The apex court has rejected the demand for a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations detailed in the Hindenburg Research report concerning stock price manipulations by the Adani Group. The court affirmed that there was no reason to doubt SEBI’s investigation and directed the market regulator to complete its probe into the remaining two cases within a stipulated period of three months.

Implications for the Adani Group

The Supreme Court’s ruling signifies that the Adani Group doesn’t need to face further investigations beyond the current scrutiny of SEBI. This verdict brings relief to the conglomerate that has been grappling with allegations of improper business dealings by a U.S. short-seller. However, the group still faces challenges, including political pressure and federal investigations into alleged wrongdoing.

The Background of the Case

The background of the case involves allegations made against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. This led to the formation of a committee to look into potential regulatory failure and potential conflicts of interest within the committee members. The court rejected pleas to transfer the probe from SEBI to an SIT. The Supreme Court also advised the Centre and its investigative agencies to probe whether the loss suffered by Indian investors due to Hindenburg Research’s actions involved any breach of law.