en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility

In a sweeping operation that underscores the intricate depths of criminal networks in India, law enforcement authorities have unveiled a fraudulent setup, a five-member gang offering false sureties for bail seekers in district courts. This activity violated the stipulated legal provision that sureties must be close relatives who act as guarantors for the accused when released on bail.

A Cloak of Deception

The gang, operating primarily in Mohali and Ambala courts, had turned the provision of sureties into a brazen income source. They provided sureties for individuals they had no relationship with, effectively duping the court and guaranteeing the court appearances of accused persons for a fee. Their modus operandi was not only in contravention of the law but also undermined the sanctity of the justice system.

Unearthing the Fraud

On further investigation, it was revealed that the gang was involved in more nefarious activities. They possessed multiple fraudulent identification documents, including Aadhaar cards, voter cards, land documents, and professional association cards. These ID proofs were used to establish false identities, thereby facilitating their illicit activities and further defrauding the court.

The Legal Impact

The fraudulent activities of the gang have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including offenses for cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. The court order mentioned two individuals, Bal Krishan and Nitin, who had attempted to act as sureties for an accused named Kapil, arrested in a dacoity case. Their actions were not only illegal but also posed a serious threat to the credibility of the judiciary.

The uncovering of this criminal operation and the subsequent arrests demonstrate the relentless efforts of India’s law enforcement authorities in combating such criminal activities. The seizures of the fraudulent documents highlight the extent of the fraudulent activities and underscore the methods used by the gang to circumvent legal procedures. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the length to which criminal networks will go to exploit legal loopholes for their selfish gains.

0
Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Trial to Begin for Accused Killer of St. Louis Police Officer
In the wake of a horrific crime that shook St. Louis, Thomas Kinworthy, a 47-year-old man, is slated to stand trial for the fatal shooting of police officer Tamarris Bohannon. The trial, scheduled to kick off next week, comes after a pre-trial hearing that exposed Kinworthy’s intense demeanor and disturbing post-incident remarks. Kinworthy is facing
Trial to Begin for Accused Killer of St. Louis Police Officer
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
16 mins ago
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
Family of Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police Expresses Support for Officers
23 mins ago
Family of Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police Expresses Support for Officers
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
8 mins ago
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
13 mins ago
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vehicle Seen Near Berkeley House Fire
14 mins ago
Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vehicle Seen Near Berkeley House Fire
Latest Headlines
World News
Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court
1 min
Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court
Midland's Plant-Based Community Meal: A Gathering for Social Connection
2 mins
Midland's Plant-Based Community Meal: A Gathering for Social Connection
Terrell May Hopes to Play Alongside Brothers in Future Rugby Contracts
2 mins
Terrell May Hopes to Play Alongside Brothers in Future Rugby Contracts
Election Reporting Errors in Virginia: An Insight into the Prince William Miscount
3 mins
Election Reporting Errors in Virginia: An Insight into the Prince William Miscount
Houston Cougars to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Anticipated College Basketball Game
5 mins
Houston Cougars to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Anticipated College Basketball Game
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
6 mins
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
6 mins
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
6 mins
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
6 mins
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app