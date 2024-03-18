Indian Police Arrest Two After Assault on International Students During Ramadan Prayers in University Hostel

Two individuals have been apprehended following a violent altercation at Gujarat University in India, where international students were assaulted during Ramadan prayers. This incident, occurring on Saturday in the university's hostel, has sparked widespread condemnation and raised serious concerns about the safety of foreign students in the country. Gujarat's police force, under the direction of Commissioner GS Malik, has initiated a rigorous investigation, vowing to take strong action against the perpetrators.

Details of the Disturbance

According to reports, the conflict erupted over the location of the Ramadan prayers, leading to a group of approximately two dozen people storming the hostel. The assailants, identified as Hitesh Mewada and Bharat Patel, residents of Ahmedabad, disrupted the prayers, resorting to physical violence and vandalism. The attack left five students requiring medical treatment, with three already discharged and two in stable condition. This event has notably strained the atmosphere at Gujarat University, where around 300 foreign students, predominantly from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and African nations, pursue their studies.

Community and Official Response

In response to the attack, Dr. Neerja A Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University, announced plans to relocate foreign students to hostels with enhanced security measures. The university's swift action, including the establishment of a foreign student advisory committee and the engagement of ex-Army personnel for security, reflects the seriousness of the situation. Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Gujarat government have assured strict action against those involved, underlining their commitment to the safety and well-being of international students in India.

Broader Implications of the Incident

This incident is not isolated, highlighting ongoing tensions and the need for increased cultural sensitivity and security for international students in India. The assault on students during a religious observance has drawn attention to the challenges of maintaining communal harmony and the importance of protecting vulnerable student populations from bigotry and violence. The actions taken by the university and law enforcement agencies in the aftermath will be closely watched by the international community, as they reflect India's stance on inclusivity and the protection of foreign students on its soil.

The attack on international students at Gujarat University serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing educational institutions in fostering an environment of safety and respect for all. As the investigation proceeds, the incident is likely to prompt a broader discussion on the measures necessary to ensure the security of foreign students and the steps required to prevent such occurrences in the future.