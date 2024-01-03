en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Indian Penal Code and IT Act Reforms: A New Chapter in Legal Proceedings

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Indian Penal Code and IT Act Reforms: A New Chapter in Legal Proceedings

On the backdrop of reforms in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered involving several offenses. Initial charges included Sections 354 and 506 pertaining to assault on a woman and criminal intimidation respectively, with Section 66E of the IT Act invoked for the unauthorized sharing of private images. As the investigation progressed, more severe charges were brought forward, including gang rape, wrongful restraint, and anonymous criminal intimidation.

Legal Reforms and their Implications

The recent enactment of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has introduced significant reforms in the legal system. Concepts like Zero FIR, E-FIR, and preliminary inquiry have emerged, sparking widespread discussions among legal experts and the general public alike. The provision of E-FIR aims to simplify the reporting process, especially for women victims, while Section 173(3) of BNSS allows for a preliminary inquiry in cases punishable with three to seven years of imprisonment.

High-Profile Cases and the Role of Enforcement Agencies

Notorious criminals Ashfaq alias Juttu Ashfaq and Umar Farooq Irfan have been arrested for their involvement in drug trafficking. The duo has a staggering number of cases registered against them across various police stations in Mangaluru. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Enforcement has been vigilantly investigating offenses related to money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. Their responsibilities encompass tracing assets derived from crime proceeds, attaching property, and ensuring offender prosecution.

Recent Cases and Future Prospects

Gopi Chand Chaudhary, retired Joint Commissioner of Excise and Taxation, was recently granted bail in a case involving fraudulent practices. The defense highlighted procedural compliance and argued that the arrest was unwarranted. Lastly, the Ministry of Home Affairs is actively modernizing India’s legal, policing, and investigative systems. The recently enacted BNS Act, among the three criminal laws bills, replaces the longstanding IPC. The success of this reform depends heavily on careful implementation, clear guidelines, and continuous monitoring to prevent unintended consequences.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Football Match Victory Marred by Fan Violence: An Examination

By Salman Khan

The Controversy of Zero-Tolerance Policing: An Examination in the Wake of Eric Garner's Death

By Justice Nwafor

Fatal Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy at Thai Convenience Store

By BNN Correspondents

Vandalism Shocks Canberra: Lennox Gardens Memorials Defaced

By Geeta Pillai

South Korean Industrial Accident Exposes Brazen Safety Violation Cover ...
@Crime · 6 mins
South Korean Industrial Accident Exposes Brazen Safety Violation Cover ...
heart comment 0
Sydney Gangland Murder: Dut Deng Charged with Killing Alen Moradian

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Gangland Murder: Dut Deng Charged with Killing Alen Moradian
Bernal Heights Neighborhood on Edge Following New Year’s Eve Arson Attack

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bernal Heights Neighborhood on Edge Following New Year's Eve Arson Attack
Bold Theft of Edo Rosenberg’s Monumental Sculpture Shocks Bay Area

By BNN Correspondents

Bold Theft of Edo Rosenberg's Monumental Sculpture Shocks Bay Area
Court Hearing for Riot Accused in Sibu: Seven Attend, One Absent Due to Covid-19

By Mazhar Abbas

Court Hearing for Riot Accused in Sibu: Seven Attend, One Absent Due to Covid-19
Latest Headlines
World News
Fox Attack in Odisha's Bhadrak District Leaves Eight Injured, Community in Fear
12 seconds
Fox Attack in Odisha's Bhadrak District Leaves Eight Injured, Community in Fear
Uganda's Kibuku District Celebrates Arrival of Lifesaving Ambulance
2 mins
Uganda's Kibuku District Celebrates Arrival of Lifesaving Ambulance
Grant Paffrath's Career-High 35 Points Fuel New London-Spicer's Win Over KMS
2 mins
Grant Paffrath's Career-High 35 Points Fuel New London-Spicer's Win Over KMS
Mkhanyiseli Siwahla Reveals Why His Dream Move to Kaizer Chiefs Fell Through
2 mins
Mkhanyiseli Siwahla Reveals Why His Dream Move to Kaizer Chiefs Fell Through
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Karnataka's Deputy CM Refutes Claims of Political Vendetta in Karsevaks' Arrest
3 mins
Karnataka's Deputy CM Refutes Claims of Political Vendetta in Karsevaks' Arrest
Decoding Mexico's Civil Unrest: A Perspective by Jose-Pablo Buerba
3 mins
Decoding Mexico's Civil Unrest: A Perspective by Jose-Pablo Buerba
Election Year Heats Up: Political Dynamics, Supreme Court Role, and Campaign Strategies
3 mins
Election Year Heats Up: Political Dynamics, Supreme Court Role, and Campaign Strategies
Philippines Budget Department Allocates P550 Million for National Kidney and Transplant Institute Expansion
4 mins
Philippines Budget Department Allocates P550 Million for National Kidney and Transplant Institute Expansion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
33 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
9 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app