Crime

Indian-Origin Family Found Dead in Massachusetts Mansion: A Suspected Domestic Violence Case

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:05 pm EST
Indian-Origin Family Found Dead in Massachusetts Mansion: A Suspected Domestic Violence Case

In a grim discovery, a family of Indian origin, comprising of Rakesh Kamal (57), his wife Teena (54), and their daughter Ariana (18), were found dead in their Dover, Massachusetts mansion. The incident, currently under investigation, is suspected to be a case of domestic violence. A firearm was found near Rakesh’s body, but Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey has not confirmed if everyone was shot or the person responsible. The investigation is probing the possibility of a murder-suicide, awaiting the medical examiner’s ruling.

Financial Strife and a Precarious Future

Once affluent, the Kamals had been grappling with financial difficulties. Their mansion, previously valued at $5.45 million, was foreclosed and eventually sold for $3 million a year prior. The couple had established themselves in the tech industry in the US, but their fortunes dwindled when their education systems company, EduNova, became defunct. Teena Kamal, an alumna of Harvard and Delhi University, had filed for bankruptcy in September 2022, only for her case to be dismissed due to inadequate documentation.

A Promising Life Cut Short

Their daughter Ariana was a neuroscience student at Middlebury College. Her premature demise sends shockwaves through the community, depriving it of a promising future.

No Outside Involvement, No Threat to the Community

The investigation has so far not suggested any outside party’s involvement, and there seems to be no ongoing threat to the community. This macabre incident marks the first homicide reported in Dover since 2020 and presents a rare case for the district attorney in this affluent neighborhood.

Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

