Indian Man Receives Suspended Sentence for Submitting False Document in Malta

On Wednesday, an unexpected verdict emerged in the Maltese courts, finding Balwinder Singh, a 20-year-old Indian citizen, guilty of submitting a falsified insurance document to Identity Malta, the government agency overseeing citizenship and expatriate affairs. Singh was handed a seven-month suspended jail sentence, an outcome that has sparked conversations about the plight of foreign nationals in the country.

Deception and False Documentation

Singh’s journey took a dark turn when he, in his pursuit of a better life, was duped by a local agent. Singh paid an approximate sum of 7,000 euros to this agent to facilitate the procurement of the necessary documents required for legal residency and employment in Malta. However, the document provided turned out to be counterfeit, a fact brought to light when Identity Malta detected the forgery and raised the alarm to the police, culminating in Singh’s arrest.

The Defence: A Victim of Circumstance

In the courtroom, Josette Sultana, Singh’s defence lawyer, argued that Singh was a victim rather than a perpetrator. The defence maintained that Singh was oblivious to the document’s illegitimacy, having placed his trust in the local agent to handle the complicated process, largely owing to language barriers he faced in the foreign land.

Court’s Decision: A Suspended Sentence

Magistrate Victor George Axiak presiding over the case, recommended that Singh should have directly engaged with the insurance company. However, he also acknowledged the difficulties Singh faced due to language constraints. After deliberation, the court decided to suspend Singh’s seven-month imprisonment sentence for two years. The case was prosecuted by Police inspector Frankie Sammut.

While the sentence brings some relief for Singh, the case serves as a stark reminder of the trials and tribulations many foreign nationals face in their quest for a better life in unfamiliar territories.