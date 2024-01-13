Indian Court Sentences Two to Seven Years for Auto-rickshaw Robbery, Shakes Public Confidence in Transport

The sharp ring of justice resonated through a local court in India on Friday as it sentenced two individuals, Nitesh Sharma, a 22-year-old from Bihar, and Rajwinder Kaur, a 35-year-old from Punjab, to seven years in prison. Their crime? A chilling robbery of a college student at knife-point in an auto-rickshaw back in 2022. The victim, Chahat Mittal, was brutally threatened and coerced to part with her belongings and money, a terrifying ordeal that has left a deep impact on public confidence in auto-rickshaw travel.

Crime and Punishment

The pair were convicted under Section 397 and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code, a testament to the gravity of their crime. But the court didn’t stop at prison sentences. Sharma and Kaur were also slapped with a hefty fine of ₹25,000, a clear message that such acts of violence and intimidation will not be taken lightly.

The Incident

The incident unfolded in an auto-rickshaw, a common mode of transport in India. Mittal was forced under threat of a knife to hand over ₹1,500 and her mobile phone. But the horror didn’t end there. Her father was also coerced into transferring an additional ₹15,000 to the assailant’s account, further adding to the victim’s distress.

Impact on Public Confidence

The incident has shaken the public’s confidence in auto-rickshaw travel, previously considered a safe and convenient mode of transport. The court’s decision is seen as a critical step in restoring faith in the system, emphasizing the need for a strong deterrent to prevent similar crimes from recurring. The pronounced sentence serves as a stark reminder that the law will not hesitate to come down heavily on those who threaten public safety and peace.