Crime

Indian Court Sentences Two to Seven Years for Auto-rickshaw Robbery, Shakes Public Confidence in Transport

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Indian Court Sentences Two to Seven Years for Auto-rickshaw Robbery, Shakes Public Confidence in Transport

The sharp ring of justice resonated through a local court in India on Friday as it sentenced two individuals, Nitesh Sharma, a 22-year-old from Bihar, and Rajwinder Kaur, a 35-year-old from Punjab, to seven years in prison. Their crime? A chilling robbery of a college student at knife-point in an auto-rickshaw back in 2022. The victim, Chahat Mittal, was brutally threatened and coerced to part with her belongings and money, a terrifying ordeal that has left a deep impact on public confidence in auto-rickshaw travel.

Crime and Punishment

The pair were convicted under Section 397 and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code, a testament to the gravity of their crime. But the court didn’t stop at prison sentences. Sharma and Kaur were also slapped with a hefty fine of ₹25,000, a clear message that such acts of violence and intimidation will not be taken lightly.

The Incident

The incident unfolded in an auto-rickshaw, a common mode of transport in India. Mittal was forced under threat of a knife to hand over ₹1,500 and her mobile phone. But the horror didn’t end there. Her father was also coerced into transferring an additional ₹15,000 to the assailant’s account, further adding to the victim’s distress.

Impact on Public Confidence

The incident has shaken the public’s confidence in auto-rickshaw travel, previously considered a safe and convenient mode of transport. The court’s decision is seen as a critical step in restoring faith in the system, emphasizing the need for a strong deterrent to prevent similar crimes from recurring. The pronounced sentence serves as a stark reminder that the law will not hesitate to come down heavily on those who threaten public safety and peace.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

