Business

Indian Businessman Accused of Impersonating CIA Operative in International Scam

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
Indian Businessman Accused of Impersonating CIA Operative in International Scam

Indian businessman, Gaurav Kumar Srivastava, finds himself in the spotlight of a scandalous international scam, accused of impersonating a CIA operative to defraud unsuspecting businessmen. Among his alleged victims is Dutch oil trader, Niels Troost. The revealing investigation was conducted by Project Brazen, an investigative journalism platform led by former Wall Street Journal reporters, Bradley Hope and Tom Wright.

Impersonation and Fraud

Srivastava reportedly posed as a non-official CIA operative, orchestrating international scams that preyed on successful businessmen. His fraudulent activities were exposed when Project Brazen unraveled his web of deceit. The case took a bizarre twist when Srivastava allegedly manipulated Google’s policy to de-index the story about him from the search engine. He accomplished this by claiming copyright infringement via a fabricated blog post.

Google Deception and Uncovered Evidence

The deceit was discovered through complaints lodged on the Lumen Database. These complaints were reportedly made by a supposed Sherrie Hagen, who later altered the Tumblr blog post in an attempt to cover up the evidence. Project Brazen’s investigation into Srivastava’s background revealed a history of fraud suits and unpaid bills, further cementing the businessman’s fraudulent reputation.

A Devious Proposal and Legal Action

Niels Troost, under the impression that he was being investigated by the FBI, turned to Srivastava for help. Srivastava, sensing an opportunity, proposed a partnership to Troost. The partnership was a ruse, designed to provide Troost with the illusion of protection under the guise of the CIA. Upon conducting due diligence, Troost discovered Srivastava’s fraudulent past and has since initiated legal action.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

