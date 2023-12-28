en English
Crime

India Officially Requests Extradition of 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:46 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:54 am EST
India Officially Requests Extradition of 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed

India has officially requested the extradition of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. This significant move by the Indian government underscores its persistent efforts to bring to justice those responsible for the violence which led to numerous fatalities and widespread destruction. The request has been made through an extradition request from New Delhi to Islamabad, with Indian agencies like the NIA being involved in the case.

Who is Hafiz Saeed?

Hafiz Saeed, the co-founder of the United Nations-listed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been designated as an international terrorist by both the United States and the European Union. Despite this, Saeed has continued to operate freely within Pakistan. He has been arrested and released multiple times over the past decade, and his current status is ambiguous.

India’s Stance on the Issue

India has consistently emphasized the urgent need for Pakistan to curb cross-border terrorism directed against India. The Indian government has called upon Pakistan to expedite the trial of the Mumbai terror attacks case, providing all relevant evidence to facilitate justice. However, there has been minimal progress in the ongoing trial within Pakistan. In response to India’s extradition request for Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has yet to comment.

Hafiz Saeed’s Son

India has also labeled Saeed’s son, Talha Saeed, a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Talha is now gearing up to participate in Pakistan’s upcoming general elections as part of a political party initiated by his father.

In conclusion, the Indian government’s request for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed is a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The outcome of this request could have far-reaching implications for India-Pakistan relations and the fight against terrorism on a global scale.

Crime India Pakistan
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

