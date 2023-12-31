en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

India Grapples with Shocking Crime Stories in 2023: A Call to Action

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:00 am EST
India Grapples with Shocking Crime Stories in 2023: A Call to Action

In a year marked with shocking crime stories, India has been left grappling with the reality of two chilling incidents: the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case and the live broadcast assassination of Atiq Ahmed. These events have brought to the fore pressing issues of public safety, law enforcement efficiency, and the urgent need for systemic reforms.

The Kanjhawala Hit-and-Drag Incident

The first event that shook the nation was the brutal hit-and-run accident in Delhi, known as the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case. A young woman’s life was abruptly ended when she was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several kilometers. The incident sparked public outrage and ignited a widespread call for justice. The gruesome death of the young woman underscored the pressing issues of road safety and the lack of immediate assistance for accident victims in India.

(Read Also: Amrit Bharat Abhiyan: A Leap Towards Self-sufficiency and Sustainable Development)

The Live Broadcast Assassination of Atiq Ahmed

The second incident that stunned the nation was the cold-blooded assassination of Atiq Ahmed, a local figure with a political background. The assassination, which was caught on live broadcast, highlighted the audacity of criminals willing to carry out such heinous acts in broad daylight. Ahmed, along with his brother Ashraf, was shot dead by unidentified assailants while being escorted by police to a medical college. Ahmed had been named in more than 100 criminal cases and his murder raised concerns about the security of public figures in India.

(Read Also: VHP Charters Plane for Advani, Joshi for Ram Mandir Inauguration)

The Aftermath and the Need for Reform

Both incidents have unleashed a wave of discussions about the efficiency of law enforcement and the safety of the public. The brutal realities exposed by these cases have led many to question the existing systems and call for reforms. The Kanjhawala case highlighted the need for stringent road safety measures and timely assistance for accident victims. The assassination of Atiq Ahmed, on the other hand, has raised questions about the safety of public figures and the boldness of criminals. As India steps into a new year, the echoes of these incidents serve as a grim reminder of the urgent need for change and reform.

Read More

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Florida Tire Shop Owner Charged with Attempted Murder in Dispute over Leaves

By Safak Costu

Florida Tire Shop Owner Charged with Attempted Murder in Dispute over Leaves

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Shildon and Cumnock: A Tale of Two Towns in Britain's Affordability Stakes

By BNN Correspondents

Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister

By Nitish Verma

Russian Egg Tycoon Dodges Death Amidst Price Fixing Investigation ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Russian Egg Tycoon Dodges Death Amidst Price Fixing Investigation ...
heart comment 0
Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

By Geeta Pillai

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
Fatal Shooting Sparks Concerns About Gun Violence in Providenciales

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Fatal Shooting Sparks Concerns About Gun Violence in Providenciales
Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
28 seconds
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
59 seconds
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
1 min
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
5 mins
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
5 mins
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
5 mins
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
6 mins
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
8 mins
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
8 mins
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
46 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app